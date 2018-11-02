IOWA CITY — For Iowa’s 19th-rated football team, the fix is in getting six.
Looking to remain in the thick of the race in the Big Ten West Division, one of the Hawkeyes’ primary focuses in today’s 2:30 p.m. game at Purdue is on improved red zone production.
"We need to find a way to put six on the board and not settle for three points and a field goal," Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. "It’s about execution when we get down there, when we’re in a good position to score."
The Hawkeyes have not rushed for a touchdown since Mekhi Sargent scored on a 2-yard carry during the fourth quarter of Iowa’s 48-31 win at Minnesota on Oct. 6.
The Hawkeyes have won two games since then, but Stanley’s arm and the work of Iowa's receivers and tight ends has been the reason.
In Big Ten play, Iowa ranks 10th in the Big Ten in red zone production, scoring at an 85.7-percent rate but settling for field goals on six of the 18 times it has snapped the ball inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in conference games.
The past two weeks, the Hawkeyes’ offense has scored just one touchdown when moving the ball to the 10-yard line or deeper, and that came on Brandon Smith’s one-handed catch in the final seconds of the opening half of Iowa’s shutout of Maryland.
The completion is the only one Stanley has had in eight attempts inside the 10 in those two games in territory where five running plays have accumulated just 11 yards.
"I think we realize the importance of getting touchdowns and putting six points on the board," Stanley said. "It’s what we set out to do every opportunity we have, but the closer you get to the goal, the more challenging it becomes."
Today, Iowa will be tested by a Boilermakers defense that leads the league in red zone stops.
Purdue’s Big Ten opponents have scored on just nine of their 14 drives that have extended inside the 20-yard line, a league-best 64.3-percent defensive rate.
"They’re a good defense, and we’ll need to be on top of our game," running back Toren Young said. "We know we need to step up when we have a chance to score. Anytime you can get six, it’s a good thing."
Stanley said the crowded quarters inside the red zone add to the challenge.
"The field is condensed. It’s that much harder to score down there, and you have to be that much more focused,’’ he said. "You have to be that much more locked in, and we are maybe hurting ourselves a little too much with a penalty, a missed assignment or a mistake. All of those things get magnified when you get down there."
The interception Stanley threw on a first-down pass from the 3-yard line in the final minutes of the 30-24 loss at Penn State illustrates how red-zone mistakes can prove extremely costly.
"It’s an area on the field where you need to be at your best," Stanley said. "We need to keep working to make that happen."
Young said the Hawkeyes remain confident in their abilities to produce when reaching the red zone.
"We feel like we’re moving forward as an offense, and the production, it will come as we keep working at it," Young said. "It comes down to being able to execute and make the plays we need to make. We’re moving the ball. We just need to finish."
Kicker Miguel Recinos has helped Iowa produce points when the offense does stall, connecting on his last nine field goal attempts and 12 of the 15 he has tried the season.
That aside, the objective remains the same.
"If you get all the way down to the red zone, why not score a touchdown rather than just a field goal?" Fant said.
Five of Fant’s six touchdown receptions this season have come on passes thrown in the red zone, and four have been on plays of 5 yards or less.
"I love being out there in the red zone. It tests you," Fant said. "A lot of my touchdowns have come on passes from the red zone. There’s a lot of traffic. The space is tight. But, you have to step up and make a play. You have to do what you can to get the six for your team."
