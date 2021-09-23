As growth continues, Petras hits his targets

In the games since, Petras has thrown 154 passes without an interception, the longest streak of any Hawkeye quarterback in the 23 seasons Kirk Ferentz has been Iowa’s coach.

"Take care of the football. That’s probably the number one job," Petras said, pointing out that Iowa has won 98% of the games it has played turnover-free football during Ferentz’s tenure.

"If we don’t turn the ball over on offense, we win the game at Iowa," he said. "Not turning the ball over is huge."

Ferentz wouldn’t argue that point, saying Petras has generally made good decisions since moving into the starting role at the start of the 2020 season.

In last weekend’s 30-7 victory over Kent State, Petras completed 25-of-36 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown.

He targeted 11 teammates with passes in the game and connected at least once with nine of them as Iowa spread the ball around.

"There were a couple of throws — and I’m sure Spencer would tell you the same thing — you’ve got to make that throw," Ferentz said. "That’s the next step, but that will come."

Petras is anxious for that that time to arrive, but concerns himself with a narrow focus to keep it all in perspective.