At Pro Day, it's Hawkeyes' time to shine

For Iowa football players chasing NFL dreams, Monday was their time to shine.

With no NFL Combine this year and no individual workouts being allowed in the weeks leading up the 2021 NFL Draft, the Hawkeyes’ Pro Day held inside the team’s practice facility was the one opportunity for players to perform in front of scouts.

Representatives from 30 NFL teams – two teams are not sending personnel on the road this spring – watched Iowa draft hopefuls run, jump and demonstrate skills they hope will catch the attention of at least one team when selections begin on April 29.

“It was good to be back in Iowa City, around all the people I trained with the last two, three years,’’ defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. “It was good to be in familiar surroundings. For a lot of reasons, there was no better place to be.’’

Nixon felt he accomplished what he set out to do on Monday, sentiments echoed by a number of players who participated in video interviews after the event concluded.

“For me, Pro Day, this is all I’ve got,’’ tight end Shaun Beyer said. “This is what I’ve been working toward, a chance to put my best out there on the field. I don’t have any complaints. I can always do better, but I think I had a pretty good day.’’