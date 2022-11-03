Big-play Boilers are next test for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – David Bell has taken his game to another level, but many of the challenges presented over time by the gifted Purdue University receiver remain the same for the University of Iowa football team in Saturday's BigTen Conference battle.

“Against these guys, you always have to have your head on a swivel,’’ Iowa cornerback Riley Moss said. “You’ve got to know that if they attack you once, they’ll attack you again. And you have to be good about washing away the play before no matter if it was positive or negative.’’

Bell torched the Hawkeye defense the past three seasons, combining to catch 37 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns against Iowa while helping Purdue win two of those games.

The Boilermakers have won four of the five games between the teams since coach Jeff Brohm arrived in West Lafayette in 2017 and a potent offense has had a lot to do with Purdue’s success.

In those five games against the Hawkeyes, the Boilermakers have averaged just over 387 yards and 26 points per game.

Purdue handed Iowa its first loss of the season a year ago.

The Hawkeyes had risen to second in the national rankings when the Boilermakers showed up at Kinnick Stadium and piled up 464 yards of offense in a 24-7 victory, the most yards surrendered by Iowa in any game last season.

Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said that is simply part of the challenge in facing a Brohm-coached team.

“When you talk about coach Brohm’s career, wherever you want to go, he was awfully good,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “As a player, his coaching experience, as an assistant, as a head coach at Western Kentucky, Purdue, they’ve always been very productive offensively, scored points, made yards.’’

Beyond a preference for the pass, Iowa linebacker Seth Benson said there are nuances that make the Purdue offense different from its Big Ten Conference peers.

“I think they look at things a little differently,’’ Benson said. “Where some teams might look at a third-and-2 as a run situation, they sometimes see it as a pass situation. We need to be ready for that type of thing.’’

The Hawkeyes' defensive objectives include limiting the number of big plays the Boilermakers collect.

In last year’s game, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 30 of 40 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns.

Among 10 plays that went for 15 yards or more, the Boilermakers gained at least 20 yards six times, a number safety Kaevon Merriweather said isn’t acceptable if Iowa hopes to be successful.

“We have to be on top of it,’’ Merriweather said. “The pass reads have to be 100%, you have to make sure your eyes are on the right spots, all the little things.’’

Merriweather believes the Hawkeyes have a good understanding of how the Boilermakers want their offense to work.

“I think we understand what we have to do as a defense,’’ he said. “Last year, they did a really good job of game planning for our defense. They hit us a lot of different ways and we were just out of position. They had five, six plays that really impacted the game. I think if we can limit those, it will completely change the game.’’

O’Connell is one five quarterbacks at the power-five level who have thrown for over 5,900 yards and 40 touchdowns since the start of the 2021 season.

While Iowa transfer Charlie Jones has been O’Connell’s primary target, catching 72 passes for an average of 105 receiving yards per game, three other Boilermakers have recorded at least 24 receptions and Purdue is taking the field this season with a strengthened ground game.

The Boilermakers have had a 100-yard rusher in four of their last five games, an effort led by redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee who has rushed 103 times in seven games this season and averages 80.1 yards per game on the ground.

“They run the football as well as they throw it. They’ve got a back who has done a really nice job for them and then they get everybody involved in the passing game,’’ Ferentz said. “Their tight end is a really good receiver. They have a good group of receivers, not just one guy. I’m not saying it is the same as Ohio State, but Ohio State had a lot of guys across the board that really did a good job. It makes it a real challenge. That’s kind of where it all starts.’’

It’s a challenge Moss welcomes.

“It’s exciting to get into matchups like this,’’ Moss said. “They can do a lot of things with the football and it’s up to us to not let them do that.’’