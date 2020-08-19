Big Ten explains, but won't revisit fall decision

That plan includes playing games initially in indoor stadiums with facilities in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Detroit considered as the most likely venues to host a number of games. Indoor stadiums in St. Louis and Syracuse could also factor into the schedule.

By playing games that early, it would give seniors and talented underclassmen weighing the possibility of an early leap to the NFL an opportunity to play a college season and reduce the chance of those players opting out of the college season to prepare for the draft.

That idea is one of several floated recently by Big Ten coaches, with some beginning as early as the first week of January and others delaying that start until mid-February with a shortened number of games ending the season as early as early March and as late as early May.

All are being looked at as options to replace a fall schedule Warren wrote was postponed for several factors.

“At the core of our decision was the knowledge that there was too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on our student-athletes,’’ Warren wrote.

He went on to list what he labeled several primary factors.