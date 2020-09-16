Big Ten is back: Football to resume weekend of Oct. 23

×
Iowa players swarm the field before the Hawkeyes homecoming game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before a college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.
Big Ten football teams will kick off the 2020 season on the weekend of Oct. 23.
The conference announced this morning that the season that has been postponed since Aug. 11 after the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors approved significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when decisions are made about whether to play or practice.
The decision to move forward, according to the Big Ten, was unanimous.
Daily testing of student-athletes will begin in a little over a week.
“Our focus with the Task Force over the last six weeks was to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes,’’ Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love. We are incredibly grateful for all of the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished.’’
Additional details about the season will be announced later today.
Iowa's Brandon Smith makes the catch and puts a move on Middle Tennessee's Desmond Anderson, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Toren Young powers through the hit by Middle Tennessee's Reed Blankenship during first-half action of the Hawkeyes' 48-3 win Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Young rushed for a career-high 131 yards in the win.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent gets tripped up by Middle Tennessee's Khalil Brooks , Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa leads at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Nate Stanley escapes the grasp of Middle Tennessee's Trae Philpots during the first half of last week's game at Kinnick Stadium. The senior quarterback enters today's game at Michigan with an 0-4 record on the road against ranked opponents.
Iowa's Brandon Smith makes the catch and puts a move on Middle Tennessee's Desmond Anderson, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets hit by Middle Tennessee's Trae Philpots, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa leads at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Nate Wieting signals touchdown as Mekhi Sargent crosses the goal line behind him against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
One of three backs to top 90 yards rushing in Saturday's win, Iowa's Mekhi Sargent finds a hole in the Middle Tennessee defense during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent gets pulled down by the face mask by Middle Tennessee's Teidrick Ross, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa leads at half time 24-0.
Middle Tennessee's Reed Blankenship tips the ball and watches it fall into the hands of Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa leads at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. makes the catch off the tipped ball and moves up field against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa leads at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Brandon Smith makes the touchdown grab against Middle Tennessee's Justin Brown, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa leads at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes the catch over his shoulder against Middle Tennessee, during a game last season.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann, shown here hitting Middle Tennessee's Jayy McDonald during a game last season at Kinnick Stadium, is among Hawkeyes speaking out expressing their desire to play this fall as administrators weigh that against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa will open the 2024 football season with three games at Kinnick Stadium, including a Sept. 14 game against Troy announced on Friday.
Iowa's Shaun Beyer can't pull in the Nate Stanley pass in the end zone against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa leads at half time 24-0.
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. spins away from Middle Tennessee's Reed Blankenship, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Hawks won the game 48-3.
Iowa's Nate Wieting leads the way for Ihmir Smith-Marsette to gain yardage near the goal line during the second half of the Hawkeyes' win earlier this season over Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium.
Rushing for a career-high 97 yards, Iowa freshman Tyler Goodson avoids the diving tackle attempt by Middle Tennessee's Reed Blankenship during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 48-3 win over the Blue Raiders on Saturday.
Iowa fans in the student section get into the wave as it rolls around Kinnick Stadium against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action at in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
A young Hawkeye fan takes part in the wave as it rolls through Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action against Middle Tennessee in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini gets hit by Middle Tennessee's Jovante Moffatt after picking up 35 yards, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin gets hit by Middle Tennessee's Jordan Starling, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
Iowa's Brandon Smith dives into the end zone after getting hit by Middle Tennessee's DQ Thomas during the second half of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 48-3.
Iowa's Brandon Smith begins to celebrate his touchdown against Middle Tennessee during second half Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
Iowa's Tyler Goodson makes a move in the open field against Middle Tennessee during second half action of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
Iowa sophomore Spencer Petras is positioned to replace Nate Stanley as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback next season.
Iowa's Tyler Goodson dives for the pylon against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. He stepped out of bounds before the dive and Iowa won the game 48-3.
Iowa's Turner Pallissard thinks he made a touch down against Middle Tennessee, but came up short, Saturday, September 28, 2019, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
Middle Tennessee's Malik Manciel and Iowa's Chauncey Golston shakes hands after the game, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 48-3.
