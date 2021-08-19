Black, Shannon set to shine for Hawkeyes

It was exactly what he wanted as a true freshmen.

"Those are great guys to learn from. I could just watch or they would answer any questions I had," Black said. "Pad level, first step to pass rush, I learned it from how they did it. It was the best situation to be in coming in here out of high school."

Shannon, a 6-0, 289-pound junior who prepped at Oswego High School in the Chicago suburbs, has seen action in 15 games over the past two seasons at Iowa, totaling 16 tackles.

He has his own mentor.

Former Hawkeye Nathan Bazata mirrored Shannon’s frame but found ways to be effective while not being as tall as many of his peers.

"Watching tape of him work, I see things that I can do and how I need to play," Shannon said. “I’m learning from that and I learned from the guys last year. The way they approached the game, it’s something that I think we’re all learning from."

Shannon concentrated on developing his preparation skills during the offseason.

He worked to become more of a student of game film, learning how to use it to his advantage and gaining an understanding of play recognition that should help him when he lines up on the field.