Columbus boys qualify for Class 1A state cross country finals

The Columbus High School boys cross country team qualified for next weekend's Class 1A state meet on Thursday by finishing second in the state qualifying meet at Ottumwa.
Columbus scored 77 points, trailing only team champ Pekin's 56 points to earn the second and final advancing spot from this gathering.
“We ran an amazing team race,“ said coach Steve Riley. “I’m so proud of these boys.”
The Wildcats were led by Isaac Acosta, who placed eighth overall in a time of 18 minutes, 16.9 seconds, and had their top five counting runners all finish in the Top 25. Acosta was followed across the line by teammates Mason Hills-Carrier (13th, 18:58), Freddy Vergara (15th, 19:14.2), Damian Vergara (16th, 19:18.2) and Alex Rivas (25th, 19:54.2).
Isaac Natvig of third-place team Valley Lutheran was the individual winner, clocking a 16:55.0 and topping the field by 42 seconds.
Wapello's Tristin Kauffman earned a trip to next Saturday's state finals in Fort Dodge with a third-place individual finish. His time of 17:41.4 was one of five in the 17-minute range.
In the girls race, local runners were shut out in their attempts to earn a final run next Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. The Wapello team placed fifth in the five-team gathering that was won by Pekin (28). Iowa City Regina (38) placed second to capture the other team-advancing spot. The Indians were led by Claire Anderson's 22nd-place finish in a time of 25:40.4.
Averi Sipes led Columbus with a 26:59.8 clocking that placed her 30th.
Hoopes just misses state spot: Louisa-Muscatine senior Paul Hoopes missed a final run on Lakeside Golf Course by four-tenths of a second, placing 16th in 18:01.4 and not able to out-lean Camanche's Andrew Butt at the tape during Thursday's Wiliamsburg Class 2A state qualifier meet at the Willamsburg Sports Complex.
Butt, the 15th and final individual qualifier, finished in 18:01. Danville-New London junior Ty Carr won in 16:40 and led three runners under the 17-minute mark.
Wilton's top finisher was sophomore Chayton Ramsey, who finished 23rd in a time of 18:42.9.
Louisa-Muscatine (170) was sixth in the 11-team event. The three qualifying teams were Danville-New London (36), Mid-Prairie (59) and Williamsburg (82).
There were no local qualifiers in the girls race. Sophomore Charlotte Brown (22:21.4) and freshman Hanna Rogers (22:32.8) were Wilton's top finishers, placing 23rd and 24th. Junior Brelynn Randall led Louisa-Muscatine, placing 53rd in a time of 25:56.2.
