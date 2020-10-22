Columbus boys qualify for Class 1A state cross country finals

The Columbus High School boys cross country team qualified for next weekend's Class 1A state meet on Thursday by finishing second in the state qualifying meet at Ottumwa.

Columbus scored 77 points, trailing only team champ Pekin's 56 points to earn the second and final advancing spot from this gathering.

“We ran an amazing team race,“ said coach Steve Riley. “I’m so proud of these boys.”

The Wildcats were led by Isaac Acosta, who placed eighth overall in a time of 18 minutes, 16.9 seconds, and had their top five counting runners all finish in the Top 25. Acosta was followed across the line by teammates Mason Hills-Carrier (13th, 18:58), Freddy Vergara (15th, 19:14.2), Damian Vergara (16th, 19:18.2) and Alex Rivas (25th, 19:54.2).

Isaac Natvig of third-place team Valley Lutheran was the individual winner, clocking a 16:55.0 and topping the field by 42 seconds.

Wapello's Tristin Kauffman earned a trip to next Saturday's state finals in Fort Dodge with a third-place individual finish. His time of 17:41.4 was one of five in the 17-minute range.