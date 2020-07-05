Competitive receivers create Hawkeye possibilities (copy)

As he prepares for the start of his senior season, Ihmir Smith-Marsette finds himself standing at the intersection of productivity and possibility.
Smith-Marsette was part of the Iowa’s most productive receiving corps in nearly a decade last season, a group that arguably this fall could develop into the Hawkeyes best collection of receivers in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 22 seasons.
It’s the development part of the equation that intrigues Smith-Marsette, one of the reasons he quickly brushed aside thoughts of an early departure for the NFL draft to see just how good he can become.
“If anybody ever says they don’t need to work on anything, they’re lying unless they’re Jerry Rice, Randy Moss or somebody like that,’’ Smith-Marsette said during a video conference earlier this summer.
After catching 44 balls for 722 yards last season, Smith-Marsette has focused his offseason energies on developing the ability to gain separation at the line of scrimmage and get in and out of the top of his routes, something he believes will allow him to become an even bigger threat in the Hawkeye offense.
That’s part of a growth curve the 6-foot-1, 183-pound Newark, N.J., native expects to continue not only personally but throughout a competitive group of receivers who return for Iowa.
Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy were the primary receiving targets of quarterback Nate Stanley last fall and all have been working to get on the same page with Spencer Petras and other Hawkeyes competing to line up under center this season.
Collectively, Iowa receivers combined for 169 receptions, 2,214 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
Their number of catches matches the most ever for a Ferentz-coached Iowa team, tying the productivity of a group led by Marvin McNutt, Keenan Davis and Kevonte Martin-Manley during the 2011 season.
That group also set the Ferentz-era standard for receiving yards with 2,412.
Smith-Marsette sees room to go beyond that level of productivity.
Smith also returns for his senior season, while Ragaini and Tracy are preparing for their sophomore seasons as part of a collection of talent that has no shortage of depth.
Oliver Martin, Max Cooper and Desmond Hutson return after filling reserve roles last season.
They help create a level of competition that only serves as motivation as Iowa works toward its potential.
“Nobody is guaranteed anything,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “You still have to work like you’re coming in, like you still need a spot. That’s the attitude we all have. We’re all fighting for a spot. … It should be easy to continue to stay hungry and want to fight to do better and be better.’’
Ragaini led the Hawkeyes in receptions last season, gaining 439 yards on his 46 catches, while Smith finished with 37 receptions and Tracy collected 36. Martin finished with five receptions and Cooper added one in reserve roles.
Each brings a little something different to the equation and demonstrated that a year ago while helping the Hawkeyes build a 10-3 record.
Ragaini, a 6-0, 192-pound Connecticut native, averaged 9.5 yards while displaying an ability to find space in tight, underneath routes.
Smith-Marsette and the 5-11, 200-pound Tracy both used their ability to create space to average 16.4 yards per catch last season.
Smith, who saw action in nine games last season while dealing with a leg injury, used his 6-2, 218-pound frame to not only match Smith-Marsette with five touchdown receptions but to also demonstrate strong blocking abilities.
Collectively, the group gives receivers coach Kelton Copeland the most complete collection of talent he has had to work with since arriving at Iowa in 2016.
Their growth allowed the Hawkeyes to expand their opportunities as well.
Smith-Marsette and Tracy finished as Iowa’s fourth- and fifth-leading rushers last season, combining for 17 carries, 147 yards and four touchdowns while being used primarily on jet sweeps that only helped diversify the Iowa attack.
Depth is expected to be a strength of the group.
The 6-1, 200-pound Martin, a junior from Iowa City who transferred to Iowa from Michigan last summer, played in eight games last season. He caught five passes but was unable to rise above crowded competition on the depth chart.
Cooper, a 6-0, 188-pound senior from Waukesha, Wis., also played in eight games, catching one pass while dealing with injuries.
Iowa has other younger receivers attempting to work their way into the rotation as well.
Calvin Lockett, a 6-2, 182-pound sophomore from Largo, Fla., and Hutson, a 6-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman, both could be positioned for expanded opportunities.
Lockett is beginning his third season in the program and Hutson was one of eight true freshman to play for Iowa last fall but ultimately preserved his redshirt year as other receivers developed into consistent options.
Two transfers required to sit out after arriving last fall, Jack Combs and Charlie Jones, become eligible this season. Combs, a 6-1, 188-pound Grand Rapids, Mich., native, joined the Hawkeyes from Central Michigan while Jones, a 5-11, 184-pound Deerfield, Ill., transferred from Buffalo.
Iowa will add two true freshmen to the mix as well.
Quavon Matthews, a 5-11, 165-pound native of Largo, Fla., and Diante Vines, a 5-11, 189-pound native of Watertown, Conn., are part of Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class.
