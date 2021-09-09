Cyclone defense provides unique Hawkeye challenge

IOWA CITY — Despite a lopsided season-opening result, Spencer Petras walked off the field Saturday at Kinnick Stadium knowing the Iowa football team had work to do.
The Hawkeyes’ initial offensive performance of 2021 was a little rough around the edges, not unusual for a first game, but something Petras and his teammates know must improve as they work toward Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Iowa State.
"We have a lot to clean up this week, but that’s part of it," Petras said. "It’s all about taking a step forward each week, and that has to start with this game."
The ninth-ranked Cyclones will provide a different type of test for the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes.
Iowa State’s 3-3-5 defensive alignment is something Iowa doesn’t see frequently, and the collection of three down linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs will impact the Hawkeyes’ approach to the game.
"It affects everything you do," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It’s unique. I don’t coach there — I’ve just watched from afar — but I think that’s one of the reasons they’ve had success."
The Cyclones’ defense has been stingy, holding their last six opponents to 13.3 points per game and an average of 306.5 yards.
As was the case in ISU’s 16-10 season-opening win over Northern Iowa, Iowa State’s defense has taken its game to another level in the second half of its most recent games.
The Cyclones have allowed just 2.6 points after intermission in that same six-game timeframe.
"I think the biggest thing for us has been our ability to make adjustments,"
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Our defensive guys have shown the ability to adjust and stop whatever has been going on."
In general, the ISU defense has been effective in slowing the pass-happy spread attacks it frequently faces in the Big 12, but Petras said the 3-3-5 can also create headaches for more traditional pro-style looks such as what Iowa runs.
He said it is critical to be aware of the location of the player filling the "star" role in the alignment, the name Iowa State gives its additional defensive back who essentially plays a middle safety-type role.
"In the run game, there’s a lot of times when that star player is unaccounted for," Petras said. "You know, we can’t block it, and they do a really good job of filling hard, getting in there and trying to make things tough on our running backs."
In the pass game, the extra defender in the middle of the field alters cover two and cover four defenses and denies opportunities that would normally work against those looks.
"In the pass game, it’s about being aware of that star player and adjusting to what they do, and that adjusts what we do, how I have to make decisions," Petras said.
Running back Tyler Goodson said patience will be an important part of the equation for the Hawkeye offense, which accumulated 158 yards on the ground and 145 through the air in Iowa’s 34-6 opener against Indiana.
"I think the focal point in being ready for their defense is normal assignments and being patient in the run game," Goodson said. "My eyes have to be detailed in the pass game because they will bring blitzes from time to time. I have to make sure I’m locked in and reading my keys to make sure I know what’s coming."
Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, the Big 12 defender of the year in 2020, said the Cyclones simply need to stick to their roles as well.
He said the Cyclones’ focus has remained on fundamentals as ISU works to find a way to end Iowa’s five-game win streak in the Cy-Hawk series.
"We have to continue to be who we are," Rose said. "We have to maintain a focus on our plan and use this game to help us build to where we want to go."
Ferentz said Iowa State has developed a defensive identity during Campbell’s tenure, something which has helped the Cyclones compete.
"Their conference is not known maybe as much for defense as some, but one of the first things I think about is the way they play defense and they do that very well and that leads to good results a lot of times," Ferentz said.
Iowa State’s experience does provide Iowa with some hints about how the Cyclones’ defense may approach the Hawkeyes.
But for Iowa, the 3-3-5 look has led to a unique week of preparation.
"We don’t see that much. It’s not the same as last week (against Indiana), but we have had two teams that are both veteran teams, both with a lot of good players, well coached and tough schemes," Ferentz said. "It’s another week of that, another challenge for us."
It’s a challenge compounded by the Hawkeyes’ need to improve offensively.
"You look at the tape from last week, there’s a lot to work on," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "It was a good starting point for us, but we know we can play a lot better. This week, we have to. They’re not going to give us a choice."