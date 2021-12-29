Cyclones rally comes up short

The Cyclones defense had forced a three-and-out and a punt left ISU on its 11 with 1 minute, 52 seconds left.

Purdy moved ISU quickly to the 40 before the final fumble.

“We’ve come up short a couple of times this year, but the way we fought, the way we battled, I’m proud of this team and the way it competed,’’ Campbell said.

And to Purdy, who led the resurgence of the Iowa State program, Campbell offered two words.

“Thank you,’’ Campbell said. “I told him ‘thank you for all you have done, thank you for the way you led and thank you for being a guy who believed in something from the day you arrived.’”

Clemson outgained the Cyclones 315-270 yards but managed just 103 yards in the second half as Iowa State attempted to deny the Tigers an 11th-straight 10-win season.

The effort came after Clemson threatened to break the game open when it scored twice in a 53-second span in the third quarter to take a 20-3 lead.

Iowa State didn’t blink.

“We didn’t quit,’’ said Purdy, who completed 23 of 39 passes for 204 yards.

