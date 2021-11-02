Despite struggles, Hawkeyes stay the course

"I know you guys are tired of hearing that, but it’s the truth," Petras said. "We talk a lot about a stone cutter out there chopping away on a rock. It takes 100 blows to break the rock, knowing that it wasn’t the hundredth that broke it. It was the 99 that came before. That’s where we’re at."

Hawkeye players are being shown examples of that, good and bad, on tape and are seeing how little things are making big differences.

"Everybody has plays where they do well, but it’s not a collective unit yet consistently," Petras said. "Once we do that, play with that consistency, we’ll be happy with the results."

Ferentz used a recent example of that Tuesday with his team. He referenced the 2019 season when Iowa went from scoring a combined 15 points in losses to Michigan and Penn State midway through the season to scoring 49 in a Holiday Bowl rout of Southern California.

He said seasons are frequently filled with the challenges Iowa currently finds itself dealing with.

"It’s a long season and what we need to do right now is maximize this seven-day block and then just keep moving forward," Ferentz said.

"We’re going to have a tough challenge again next week, too, and then the next week. What we’ve really got to do is focus on what we can right now."

