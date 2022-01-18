Ferentz: Advisory group make-up is changing

He said during an interview Monday on KCJJ-AM that a number of the committee’s recommendations had been implemented by the Iowa football program over time.

Ferentz acknowledged that in his letter as well, but said it was not accurate that the group was being disbanded.

"Some of the changes we made are easy to see, including relaxing the dress code in the building, allowing the players to be on Twitter and permitting the players to express their opinions during the National Anthem, whether they chose to stand our kneel," Ferentz wrote.

"Others are harder to quantify to those outside the program — many on the roster will tell you they feel more welcomed and supported, which is a step in the right direction."

Ferentz indicated in his letter dated Jan. 17 and posted on social media by the Des Moines Register that several committee members had reached out to him in December seeking to leave the group.

That ultimately led to a decision to re-create the group as it moves into what he considers the next phase of its work.