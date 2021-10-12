Ferentz: Lions injuries left fans smelling 'a rat'

Several Penn State players, including quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and running back John Lovett, left the game and did not return.

Others, however, did get back on the field and complete the game.

Ferentz acknowledged both when asked about the situation Tuesday.

"I know a couple of players were legitimately hurt. I know that. I saw one sitting on the bench, for whatever reason, there was an opening and I saw him and I know he had an ice bag on his leg. Obviously, the quarterback didn’t come back," Ferentz said.

"I hope those guys are well. I don’t know what their status is. Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. Nobody."

Ferentz suspects the jeers weren’t directed at those players.

"I think probably it was a reaction to a couple of guys that were down for the count and then were back a play or two later," Ferentz said. "Our fans aren’t stupid, they’re watching and they know what’s going on."

Ferentz went on to say that in his 23 seasons, he could only recall one other occasion when a similar scenario played out.