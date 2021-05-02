Ferentz no fan of proposed contact reduction

Ferentz wanted to know how many concussions Iowa players had suffered during preseason camp.

“Just out of curiosity, I wanted to know because it sounds like it is a national crisis right now,’’ Ferentz said.

The results of research compiled by Powell and the Iowa athletic training staff she leads?

“We’ve had an average of 1.5 per year,’’ Ferentz said. “We had three in one year, two in one year and one, one, one in the other years.’’

He said Iowa had no concussions during the 15 spring practices it completed on Saturday.

“We haven’t had one this spring,’’ Ferentz said.

The Iowa coach gets the concern.

He also knows that the situation is much better today than it was a little over two decades ago when he returned to the Hawkeye program from the NFL.

Ferentz said improved equipment and protocol developed to treat players impacted by a concussion are making a difference.

“The world has changed so much,’’ Ferentz said.

The need to develop players has remained a constant, however.