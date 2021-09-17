Flashes expect to come at Hawkeyes fast

IOWA CITY — When the Iowa defense takes the field Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, there won’t be a second to waste.
"You have to be ready to go because they will be," Hawkeye defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said. "From one snap to the next, they keep coming at you."
Kent State’s offensive objective is to snap the ball every 16-to-18 seconds, making the most of every tick of the clock with a spread run-pass option attack that uses tempo to keep defenses on their heels.
"They’re unique compared to the teams we’re used to playing. We’ve had three very different preparations now," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "That’s a challenge for us."
For the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes, the challenge in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game will be to deal with the rapid-fire approach the Golden Flashes use with their "FlashFAST" offense.
Senior quarterback Dustin Crum, a preseason all-league choice in the Mid-American Conference, leads a team which returns nine starters on each side of the ball and was selected to win the East Division in its conference.
He led the MAC with a 72.3% completion rate a year ago and is one of three Kent State ball carriers who average at least 65 rushing yards per game, all part of an offense which currently leads the country with its rushing average of 360 yards.
Fourth-year Golden Flashes coach Sean Lewis, who played on Barry Alvarez-coached teams at Wisconsin and arrived at Kent State after spending six seasons working under Dino Babers at Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse, has watched his team average 6.7 yards per carry this season.
It ran for 226 yards in a season-opening 41-10 loss at Texas A&M, the most yards the Aggies had given up on the ground in nearly two years, and followed that by piling up 494 rushing yards in a 60-10 rout of VMI last week.
Lewis credits the work of an offensive line that includes four seniors and a fourth-year junior for making the Golden Flashes’ offense work.
"When you can win in the trenches, you can dictate the tempo and the flow of the game," Lewis said. "When you can end up with almost 500 yards rushing in a game, when you can do that, good things are going to happen."
That puts pressure on a defense to be ready to go play after play after play.
Iowa has attempted to simulate the up-tempo attack it will face from Kent State by having its scout team run plays in rapid succession, giving the defense no chance to regroup from one play to the next.
"You finish one play and you line up and get ready for the next one," Van Valkenburg said. "Things are going to be coming at us fast."
The senior said Iowa will attempt to counter the quick snaps with a continued commitment to the basics that has allowed the Hawkeyes to rank third in the Big Ten in defending the run, allowing 82 yards per game on the ground.
"They like to try and get you out of your gaps and have you second-guessing your assignments," VanValkenburg said. "We have to play fundamental football and be where we need to be to combat that tempo."
Linebacker Jack Campbell views fulfilling assignment responsibilities and communication as the keys to dealing with what the Golden Flashes will throw at Iowa.
"It will be a different look, something we haven’t seen yet this year," Campbell said. "We need to stay focused on our jobs, communicate with each other like we have been and be ready to move quickly from one play to the next, no matter what just happened."
Ferentz said the Golden Flashes have the talent and experience to make the offense work.
Kent State entered 2021 coming off of back-to-back winning seasons, something the program had not experienced since 1976 and 1977.
The Golden Flashes were the only team in the country to average over 600 yards on offense in 2020 and led the nation in scoring at 49.5 points per game. Marquez Cooper and Xavier Williams join Crum in leading an effective rushing attack.
"They’re an offensive-minded attack group," Ferentz said. "Coach Lewis, that’s his background, up-tempo RPOs. They’ve got a good line, good skill players, and the quarterback is a big part of what they do."
Ferentz doesn’t expect Kent State to be timid in its approach against Iowa.
"They’re pretty fearless with their tempo," he said. “They played at Texas A&M, went right after them, took the ball right down the field and ended up with a field goal on their first drive. They just make you defend everything. Everybody has to be on task.’’