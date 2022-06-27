'Grandpa' Ragaini prepares for expanded role

There’s only one “grandpa’’ in the Iowa football team’s receiving corps now, and that still comes as a bit of a surprise to Nico Ragaini.

The senior said Charlie Jones’ decision to leave the Hawkeye program last month and take his receiving and return skills to Purdue was a bit of a shocker.

“With the transfer portal I feel like everybody is transferring, but I was definitely upset,’’ Ragaini said. “That’s my guy. I love Charlie. He taught me a lot since we’ve been together. We’ve been super tight.’’

Jones, named the Big Ten return specialist of the year last season, didn’t provide teammates any hints that he was contemplating a move.

Listed second behind Ragaini at a receiver spot on Iowa’s most recent depth chart, Jones participated in spring practices with the Hawkeyes and did not inform coaches or teammates that he was planning to transfer until late May.

“He told me at the same time when he told all the coaches here. He let me know, but it was right when it happened,’’ Ragaini said. “Stuff happens.’’

Jones’ decision – which followed a December transfer to Purdue by Tyrone Tracy Jr. – leaves Ragaini as the only senior in a position group which returns one junior, Jackson Ritter, five sophomores and two redshirt freshmen from a year ago.

“Selfishly, he lets me be the only grandpa on the team,’’ Ragaini said. “I wish him the best of luck. It just leaves more opportunities for other people to step up. All of the younger guys are eager for that opportunity.’’

Ragaini, who led Iowa receivers with 26 catches a year ago, and sophomore Keagan Johnson topped the spring depth chart at the receiver positions.

Sophomore Arland Bruce finished with 25 catches last season and Johnson totaled 18.

Jones contributed 21 receptions and Tracy had 15 among the 222 catches recorded by Hawkeyes last season, an effort that included 53 by tight end Sam LaPorta and 31 by running back Tyler Goodson.

Ragaini said Jones, who transferred to Iowa from Buffalo prior to the 2019 season, was unique.

“He carries himself like no one I’ve ever seen before,’’ Ragaini said. “He lives every day like a professional, does everything right. He eats 100-percent clean and does extra stretches and core work every single day. Learning from him has been an honor.’’

Ragaini said he is working this summer to help Iowa’s younger receivers grow.

“I’m happy to take on the role as the grandfather in the receiving room by myself and I will just coach up all the younger guys as best as I can and lead them the best I can,’’ Ragaini said.

Still, Ragaini said the exodus of receivers over the past couple of years has led to some strange situations.

He pointed to the transfer of Oliver Martin to Nebraska prior to the 2020 season and the moves of Jones and Tracy to Purdue within the past seven months as different given that both face the Hawkeyes within the Big Ten West Division.

“It will be funny going up against those guys,’’ Ragaini said. “Me and Tyrone came in together, so seeing him go was real sad. We were roommates at the hotel (the night before games) the past couple years, so we were pretty close. Me and Charlie, we were like brothers.’’

Ragaini said the three continue to communicate frequently.

Tracy returned to Iowa City to watch Iowa’s spring public practice from the stands and Ragaini said Martin returns to his hometown frequently and often invites his former teammates to join him on his family’s boat at nearby Lake McBride.

“I wish them all the best of luck,’’ Ragaini said. “They’re all still my guys. It’s just different.’’

