Hawkeye defenders working to grow

IOWA CITY — Players returning from a statistically-challenged offense are not the only Iowa football players working to improve.

Nine practices into fall camp, Hawkeyes on the other side of the ball see a need for growth as well if Iowa is going to maximize its potential during the 2022 season.

“It’s on all of us to get better,’’ strong safety Kaevon Merriweather said Friday at Iowa’s preseason media day.

“We can be a better team on defense. We have to be a better team on defense. We’re out here every day working to make that happen.’’

That’s what defensive coordinator Phil Parker likes about the veteran group he is working with this season.

Iowa returns six starters in its front seven on defense and welcomes back plenty of experience on the back end, including Big Ten defensive back of the year Riley Moss at cornerback and Merriweather at strong safety.

That experience translates into leadership, something Parker appreciates as much as anything.

“When the guys in the rooms can run their own meetings, when they have that level of understanding of what we’re trying to do, that’s fun,’’ Parker said. “We’ve had a few of those groups over time and this current group, they’re cut from that type of cloth.’’

Parker, like coach Kirk Ferentz preparing for his 24th season on the Iowa sideline, likes that potential.

“Still have to get it done on the field,’’ Parker said.

Returning the bulk of a defense that led Iowa to a 10-4 record and the Big Ten West Division title last season, Ferentz appreciates the starting point this defense had when fall camp opened earlier this month.

He also likes the depth he sees developing.

“I like the way our guys are working,’’ Ferentz said. “I like the leadership we’re getting. I’ll start there. Their work ethic is good. They’re practicing well. The younger guys, the linebackers, watching them, the guys who aren’t the three guys who are starting, I like how they operate.’’

The same can be said about the Hawkeyes’ front four.

“A year ago we were really young up front and now we’ve got a lot of guys that have been around here and they’re playing better,’’ Ferentz said. You’d like to think you’re going to be better but we’ve still got to do it. That’s the bottom line.’’

Ferentz cautions that the 12 opponents that stand between Iowa and the Black Friday regular-season finale will impact that bottom line as well.

“You never know what challenges are going to be there, what’s going to happen during the course of 12 games,’’ Ferentz said.

But like Parker, Ferentz likes the starting point even though injuries continue to limit some players in camp.

“I like the way the guys are working, at least the guys we are seeing,’’ Ferentz said.

Defensive tackle Logan Lee said players on the front and back end of the defense are working to strengthen communication within their position groups.

The junior from Orion sees that as critical next step for a defense which held opponents to 19.2 points per game last season and helped Iowa score 82 points off of the turnovers it forced, including a school-record collection of 25 interceptions.

“Some of the older guys do a great job of being able to communicate and relay the information of what they see on the field off of the sideline. We can hear them yelling it in,’’ Lee said.

“We’ve got a group of guys who are putting in the work to be able to develop the communication. If we’re on top of that, we have a chance to be really good.’’

That level of commitment is something that has been passed down from one generation of Hawkeyes to the next.

True freshman defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, who enrolled at Iowa in January and is working to contribute this fall, has gained an understanding of that as he learns on a daily basis.

“The guys have been great, really helping out as I work to get the fundamentals and technique down,’’ Nwankpa said. “They’re always offering suggestions and if I have a question, they’re there to help. That’s the way it works here.’’

Parker considers that to be a byproduct of the way Iowa recruits defenders.

“We want players who want to be coached,’’ he said. “This isn’t a program for everyone and we tell that to guys up front. If they don’t want to be coached, this probably isn’t the place for them.’’

But for players who expect a lot from themselves and value their development, Parker believes the Hawkeyes’ track record on defense and on sending players to the next level speaks for itself.

“If we see a player do something once in practice or in a game, that becomes the expectation. There is no reason that it can’t become the norm,’’ Parker said. “We critique our players that way and they respect that.’’

Moss said that is among the reasons he didn’t hesitate when he chose to come back for a fifth season this fall.

“This is a special place and for me, the NFL will always be out there,’’ Moss said. “I grew up wanting to be an Iowa football player and I knew that this is where I needed to be if I really wanted to continue to grow and learn.’’

True freshman Aaron Graves is understanding that more each day as well as he works out on the defensive line.

“The way guys work together here for the good of the team, it’s as good as it gets,’’ Graves said, saying Lee has been there to help him adapt and adjust to the expectations of his first fall camp.

“Logan Lee’s leadership, he’s willing to help any way he can. I’d always heard about how teammates here help each other. I’m seeing it, and that is going to help bring us all together.’’