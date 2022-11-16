Hawkeye defense chases elusive perfection

Phil Parker describes football as a “humbling game" and understanding that is among the reasons he believes the University of Iowa defense he coordinates has thrived this season.

The Hawkeyes have demonstrated the ability to learn from and push forward from their struggles collectively and individually.

Parker pointed to the way Iowa recovered after giving up 54 points at Ohio State, surrendering a total of 26 points in the three victories that followed.

He pointed to how senior cornerback Riley Moss bounced back from getting beat on a 51-yard touchdown pass by Wisconsin last weekend to collect his first interception of the season a few snaps later in last week’s 24-10 win over the Badgers.

“The hustle and effort he showed to make that play, that was exceptional," Parker said.

It also illustrated “the standard" Iowa defenders work to achieve and the group’s ability to keep pushing forward no matter what the circumstances.

In a Wednesday video conference, Parker said the Hawkeyes' willingness to embrace those objectives has allowed Iowa to continue to attempt to meet an unobtainable goal.

“We talk about being perfect, something we will never be, but that is the expectation, that is what we strive for," Parker said.

That extends from the practice field on cold, gray November morning to game day.

Parker wanted a crisp, tough practice Wednesday from the Hawkeyes and he got contact work he described as “violent’’ in a way that will help have Iowa ready for the physical football it will see this weekend.

“We’ve put three good days together as we get ready for the Minnesota game. I’m pleased with the way our guys are thinking and working," Parker said. "Very intense practice today. We took it up a notch."

That combination can be found in the bottom line of an Iowa team that takes a 6-4 overall record into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Minnesota.

Through 10 games, the Hawkeyes have held seven opponents to 10 points or less, the first time that has happened for an Iowa team since 1991.

Iowa is allowing 3.81 yards per play, the lowest total in the nation this season and the lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision since Alabama in 2011.

The Hawkeye defense has contributed 28 points, the second most by any defense at the FBS level this season. Iowa has totaled four touchdowns and two safeties.

That level of success is a byproduct of leadership, teamwork and a strong group of contributors at each level of the defense.

Senior linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson anchor things in the middle, complemented by a defensive line group that has been rotating up to nine players in recent games and a secondary that blends veteran experience and youth.

Campbell and Benson have combined for 173 tackles this season. Campbell leads the Big Ten Conference with 100 tackles, becoming the first Hawkeye to record 100 tackles in consecutive seasons since Josey Jewell reached that plateau in three straight seasons from 2015-17.

“We hold each other to a high standard on defense and what we’ve been doing is what we expect," Campbell said. “There are always things to work on, ways to improve, but we’ve come together and are working to make that happen."

Up front, Parker has watched a group grow from being one of the most inexperienced position groups on the team at the onset of the 2021 season to being one of the deepest groups on the Iowa roster.

When the 2021 season began, the Hawkeyes were working to replace three players in their front four for the second straight season. Beyond end Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa was largely inexperienced on the defensive line.

Now, John Waggoner and Joe Evans at the end positions and Logan Lee and Noah Shannon inside at tackle combine to help Iowa limit opponents to 88.6 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the Big Ten.

Parker believes Iowa’s ability to rotate an additional five players in and out of the lineup on the line is making a difference.

“The position coaches there (coaches Kelvin Bell and Jay Niemann) are doing a great job with that, keeping fresh bodies on the field," Parker said.

Lee, the Orion High School product, is averaging around 45 snaps per game, the most of any defensive lineman, and the rest of the group is averaging 30 to 35 snaps.

“I feel like that is keeping us fresher, making sure that we don’t wear the tires out as we rotate guys and move some guys from the inside to end just to keep 'em fresh," Parker said.

While Lee welcomes as many snaps as he can get, he appreciates the quick breaks he gets as well.

“We’ve got nine guys that are playing at a pretty high level right now and that’s pretty cool to see," Lee said. “I know for me I’d love to play every down but sometimes it’s necessary for me to get a quick breather because it helps me recharge and be able to play at a higher level."

Parker said the front seven has performed at a level that players in the secondary can concentrate on doing their jobs.

Seniors Kaevon Merriweather and Moss along with junior free safety Quinn Schulte, sophomore Cooper DeJean at cornerback and junior Sebastian Castro at the cash position have provided consistent performances.

Parker said DeJean, who leads Iowa with four interceptions, could realistically have success at any of the positions in the defensive backfield. He has settled in at cornerback because of depth concerns stemming from an injury to starter Terry Roberts that has sidelined him for the bulk of the season.

“We like where we’re at, but we still have room to grow. To me, that’s the exciting thing about defense," Campbell said. “We need to keep working to get better."