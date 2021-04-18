Hawkeye duo works to create draft attention

But, he believes both he and Smith have shown what it takes as a receiver to compete at the next level.

“Last fall, what the wide receivers did on the field, we showed that we can bring that to games on Sunday,’’ Smith-Marsette said.

“Brandon made some exciting catches and I was able to make some catches, do some things. We bring different dynamics to the field, but all the stuff we’ve done on Saturday we can do on Sunday.’’

Smith believes the different skill sets can help each receiver.

“We’re two different guys, different styles of receivers, but we both have what it takes to get to the league and succeed in the league,’’ Smith said. “Ihmir’s a speedy guy who can run around you while I can jump over you, jump through you.’’

Smith finds himself in a similar situation now to what he was in when he arrived at Iowa.

“Coming out of high school, I wasn’t highly recruited but I feel like I’ve shown here what I can do and it has gotten me ready to compete at the next level,’’ Smith said.