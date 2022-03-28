Hawkeye follows a familiar path to center

IOWA CITY – When Iowa last tested a defensive lineman’s abilities to play center, things worked out.

Ask Tyler Linderbaum.

With the consensus all-American and Rimington Trophy recipient preparing to take his game to the next level following three seasons as the anchor of the Hawkeye football team’s offensive line, Iowa is experimenting a bit during its ongoing spring practices.

Logan Jones, a 6-foot-3, 282-pound sophomore from Council Bluffs Lewis Central, has moved from a defensive tackle spot where he was caught in a numbers game and is getting a look at center and guard this spring.

“It’s about doing what’s best for the team,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Part of the reason we are afforded the opportunity is because we have some guys right now. I think we’ve got eight, nine, 10 guys in the mix for playing time on the defensive line. We were really young there a year ago, but everybody’s back.’’

A year ago after redshirting in the fall of 2020, Jones established Iowa weightlifting records for a defensive tackle with a squat of 630 pounds and a hang clean of 435 pounds.

That was before Jones suffered a knee injury which required surgery and limited him to seeing only a handful of snaps last season at a position where he was expected to contend for a starting role at last spring.

Iowa loses only one player from its defensive line depth chart from the Citrus Bowl, end Zach VanValkenburg, and ultimately that led to the decision to take a look at Jones on offensive line.

He began spring practices last week listed as the Hawkeyes’ third-team center behind Tyler Elsbury and Matt Fagan.

Elsbury is a sophomore from Byron, Ill., while Fagan is a senior who prepped at Council Bluffs St. Albert.

Ferentz believes Jones is capable of fitting into the mix at center.

“Everything he has done since he’s been here has been high quality. He’s a really focused, mature guy who has had an outstanding out of season,’’ Ferentz said.

And one practice into spring drills, Jones had provided Ferentz with an example of why he may be positioned to help Iowa’s offensive front.

“First day, first time to really see him out there, I was impressed with his ability to make a little correction,’’ Ferentz said. “We did something that could be improved on a little bit, coach said something to him and next play, he showed that he understood what the coach had told him.’’

On the surface, that may seem like a little thing.

“But, it’s not always what you see in reality,’’ Ferentz said. “We have a lot of road ahead of us and it will be interesting to watch him. I know we could always put him on defense and he would be just fine.’’

But as Iowa works through its 15 spring practices, Jones finds himself traveling a potentially less-crowded path to playing time.

“That’s what spring is for, trying to get everybody in the right seats,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said there are transferrable skills between the positions, primarily in blocking technique, but understanding leverage, body positioning and simply learning the offense will be among the challenges Jones faces in making the move.

He is one of two Hawkeyes who moved from defense to offense when Iowa began spring practices last week.

Senior Mike Timm, a contributor on special teams last season, moved from middle linebacker where he was behind Jack Campbell and Jay Higgins to fullback, where Monte Pottebaum and Turner Pallissard return.

“We’re a little bit deep at the middle linebacker position and that’s where he plays so I felt like he might have a better avenue for playing time at the fullback spot,’’ Ferentz said.

