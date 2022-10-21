Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Ohio State

IOWA AT OHIO STATE

WEEK 7: 11:05 A.M., OHIO STADIUM

TV: FOX

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Ohio State by 29

SERIES: Ohio State 45-15-3

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

C.J. Stroud’s arm: The Buckeyes’ Heisman Trophy candidate may be a sophomore but enters Saturday’s game needing 145 passing yards to climb into the top five on Ohio State’s career list. In 18 starts, Stroud has thrown for 6,172 yards and 68 touchdowns for the Buckeyes, an average of 342.8 yards and 3.77 touchdown passes per game. The 6-foot-3 California native leads the country with 24 touchdown passes this season.

Hawkeye tight ends: Iowa tight ends have traditionally been productive against Ohio State. T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant each caught two touchdown passes in the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 win in 2017, the most recent meeting between the teams. The pair totaled nine catches for 125 yards. Jake Duzey and C.J. Fiedorowicz combined for 10 catches, 167 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-24 loss in Iowa’s most recent visit to Columbus in 2013. Starting tight end Sam LaPorta leads the Hawkeyes with 30 catches for 279 yards.

Buckeye receivers: Ohio State receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison have combined for gains of over 20 yards on 24 of their combined 66 catches this season. Their work has helped the Buckeyes overcome the absence of preseason All-American Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has just four receptions in limited action in two games because of injuries. Smith-Njigba is expected to be available to face Iowa.

Johnson’s homecoming: Freshman running back Kaleb Johnson returns to his home state ranking fourth in the Big Ten in kickoff returns, averaging 25.5 yards per return for the Hawkeyes. The Hamilton, Ohio, native is also second on the team with 232 rushing yards and leads Iowa with three touchdowns on the season. His 38.7 yards per game is topped only by the 47.2 yards Leshon Williams averages.

Balanced backs: A strong passing attack has been balanced by an Ohio State ground game led by Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. The pair have helped the Buckeyes become the only team in the nation to average over 300 passing and 200 rushing yards per game. Williams averages 7.8 yards per carry while Henderson gains 6.3 yards on average when he runs the football.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (3-3, 1-2)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;87;161;3;940;2

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Leshon Williams;64;236;3.7;2

Kaleb Johnson;50;232;4.6;3

Gavin Williams;29;88;3.0;0

Jaziun Patterson;6;20;3.3;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;30;279;9.3;0

Arland Bruce IV;14;151;10.8;1

Nico Ragaini;13;155;11.9;0

Luke Lachey;9;157;17.4;1

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 3, Kaevon Merriweather 1, Terry Roberts 1, Quinn Schulte 1

SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 3, Aaron Graves 2.5, Joe Evans 2

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 62, Seth Benson 51, Cooper DeJean 37, Quinn Schulte 34, Kaevon Merriweather 28, Riley Moss 28

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 12-70-5.8

KICKOFF RETURNS: Kaleb Johnson 6-153-25.5, Riley Moss 4-93-23.3

OHIO STATE (6-0, 3-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

C.J. Stroud;113;160;3;1,737;24

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Miyan Williams;64;497;7.8;8

TreVeyon Henderson;69;436;6.3;4

Dallan Hayden;52;250;4.8;1

TC Caffey;10;66;6.6;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Emeka Egbuka;35;655;18.7;6

Marvin Harrison Jr.;31;536;17.3;9

Cade Stover;16;206;12.9;2

Julian Fleming;15;222;14.8;5

INTERCEPTIONS: Steele Chambers 1, Ronnie Hickman 1, Tanner McCallister 1, Lathan Ransom 1

SACKS: Mike Hall Jr. 4.5, Tommy Eichenberg 2.5, Jack Sawyer 2, Javontae Jean-Baptiste 2

TACKLES: Tommy Eichenberg 50, Steele Chambers 31, Ronnie Hickman 23, Lathan Ransom 21, Cody Simon 20

PUNT RETURNS: Emeka Egbuka 6-35-5.8

KICKOFF RETURNS: DeaMonte Trayanum 3-29-9.7

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr. vs. Iowa QB Spencer Petras: The Buckeyes’ 6-foot-2, 290-pound redshirt freshman has made an instant impact. He currently leads the Big Ten with an average of 0.9 sacks per game and shares the conference league with an average of 1.5 tackles for a loss per game. Coming off a game against Michigan State where he had a pair of sacks, he’ll be keeping an eye on the Iowa senior quarterback who has been sacked 18 times through six games. Petras has currently completed 54% of his 161 pass attempts this season at the controls of an offense that has lost yardage on 40 of the 350 plays it has run.