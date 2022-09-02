Hawkeye Gameday: South Dakota State at Iowa

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE AT IOWA

WEEK 1: 11 A.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 15.5

SERIES: First meeting

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Target practice: With Nico Ragaini out and Keagan Johnson questionable because of injuries, Arland Bruce could be the only returning receiver at full strength Saturday for Iowa. Quarterback Spencer Petras will have experienced pass-catching tight ends to work with in his 20th career start. Sam LaPorta led Iowa with 53 catches last year while Luke Lachey caught eight passes.

Big play count: With running back Isaiah Davis and twin receivers Jaxon Janke and Jadon Janke returning behind preseason All-American offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick, South Dakota State expects to continue its big-play reputation on offense. The Jackrabbits recorded 87 offensive plays of 20 yards or more from scrimmage in 2021. By comparison, Iowa had 28.

Iowa’s ground game: Working to improve a run game that averaged 123.6 yards last season, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams open 2022 as Iowa’s primary backs. They combined for 140 rushing yards in that role in the Citrus Bowl and will be working behind a line that returns three players with starting experience — tackles Mason Richman and Jack Plumb and guard Connor Colby.

Hawkeye state Jackrabbits: South Dakota State has six Iowa natives on its two-deep roster, including two former Solon preps who grew up less than 15 miles from Kinnick Stadium. Junior Adam Bock is a preseason All-American linebacker who finished with 125 tackles a year ago, including 9.5 tackles for a loss, and A.J. Coons is a second-team receiver.

Special teams specialists: There are plenty of reasons special teams are worth watching. Iowa is breaking in a new kicker — Aaron Blom and Drew Stevens may split duties — and will have new players returning kicks and punts. The Jackrabbits’ Hunter Dustman, the team’s punter last season, will add kicking responsibilities to his duties this fall.

— Steve Batterson

RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS*

IOWA (0-0, 0-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;165;288;9;1,880;10

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Gavin Williams;65;305;4.7;0

Leshon Williams;21;69;3.3;0

Monte Pottebaum;15;76;5.1;1

Arland Bruce IV;10;65;6.5;3

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;53;670;12.6;3

Nico Ragaini;26;331;12.7;1

Arland Bruce IV;25;209;8.4;1

Keagan Johnson;18;352;19.6;2

INTERCEPTIONS: Riley Moss 4, Jermari Harris 4

SACKS: Joe Evans 7, Lukas Van Ness 7

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 143, Seth Benson 105, Jestin Jacobs 53, Logan Lee 48, Noah Shannon 47

PUNT RETURNS: None

KICKOFF RETURNS: Cooper DeJean 1-20-20.0, Gavin Williams 1-18-18.0

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (0-0, 0-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Mark Gronowski;108;188;6;1,565;15

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Isaiah Davis;95;701;7.4;7

Amar Johnson;86;427;5.0;3

Rudy Voss;13;95;7.3;1

Angel Johnson;12;66;5.5;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Jaxon Janke;72;1,165;16.2;5

Tucker Kraft;65;780;12.0;6

Jadon Janke;41;641;15.6;9

Zach Heins;24;250;10.4;6

INTERCEPTIONS: Dalys Beanum 4, Malik Loftin 3

SACKS: Caleb Sanders 6.5, Reece Winkelman 5.5

TACKLES: Adam Bock 125, Isaiah Stalbird 73, Cale Reeder 65, DyShawn Gales 44, Graham Spaulding 43

PUNT RETURNS: Tyler Feldkamp 12-26-2.2, Isaiah Davis 3-18-6.0

KICKOFF RETURNS: Tyler Feldkamp 14-248-17.7, Jadon Janke 8-200-25.0

* -- Statistics from 2021 season

MARQUEE MATCHUP

South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski vs. Iowa CB Riley Moss: Returning to action after suffering a torn ACL in the first quarter of the FCS spring national title game in 2021, the 6-foot-3 sophomore has no shortage of targets, including preseason All-American tight end Tucker Kraft, who caught 65 passes a year ago. They’ll be challenged by Moss, the reigning Big Ten defensive back of the year. Moss recorded two of his four interceptions in 2021 in the Hawkeyes’ season opener and returned both for scores.