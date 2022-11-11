HAWKEYE GAMEDAY

WISCONSIN AT IOWA

WEEK 10: 2:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 1.5

SERIES: Wisconsin 49-44-2

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Allen’s yards: With a 119-yard effort last week in the Badgers’ 23-10 win over Maryland, Wisconsin sophomore Braelon Allen has rushed for 989 yards this season, fourth among Big Ten backs, and takes the field Saturday needing 11 yards to become the fifth Badgers’ back to run for 1,000 yards during both his freshman and sophomore seasons. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder averages 5.8 yards per carry.

Johnson’s encore: After becoming just the third Big Ten player this season and the third freshman in the nation to rush for 200 yards in a game this season, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson will have additional help Saturday. Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams, both limited because of injuries last week, have been cleared for additional work this week. Johnson, who matches Allen’s 5.8 yards per carry, has rushed for 553 yards this season is 85 yards shy of breaking Tyler Goodson’s Iowa freshman rushing record.

Mertz’s touch: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has been a little up and down this season. After completing 55-of-74 passes over his previous three games, the 6-foot-3 junior connected on just 5-of-18 attempts last week in windy, rainy weather against Maryland. He has been picked off just once in the four-game stretch and ranks second in the Big Ten with 17 touchdown passes this season.

Campbell’s collection: Iowa senior Jack Campbell continues to lead the Big Ten with an average of 9.9 tackles per game. The linebacker from Cedar Falls, now 25th on Iowa’s career tackle charts with 266 stops, is nine tackles away from moving into the top 20, He leads a defense that has limited opponents to a nation-best 3.9 yards per play while allowing 14.3 points per game, the fifth-best scoring defense in the country.

Torchio’s takeaways: With five interceptions, Badgers safety John Torchio is tied for the national lead in picks and has returned two for touchdowns, a first for Wisconsin since Aaron Henry in 2010. As a team, Wisconsin ranks second nationally with 15 interceptions this season and has picked off at least one pass in eight games. Torchio is among 10 Badgers who have intercepted passes, including a pair by Kamo’l Latu.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (5-4, 3-3)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;127;228;5;1,401;5

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Kaleb Johnson;96;553;5.8;4

Leshon Williams;85;312;3.7;2

Gavin Williams;34;106;3.1;0

Arland Bruce IV;11;47;4.3;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Sam LaPorta;44;458;10.4;1

Nico Ragaini;21;279;13.3;1

Arland Bruce IV;17;177;10.4;1

Luke Lachey;12;191;15.9;2

INTERCEPTIONS: Cooper DeJean 3, Kaevon Merriweather 3

SACKS: Lukas Van Ness 5.5, Joe Evans 5, Deontae Craig 3, Aaron Graves 2.5, Logan Lee 2.5

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 89, Seth Benson 71, Cooper DeJean 50, Quinn Schulte 50, Kaevon Merriweather 38, Riley Moss 38

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 17-125-7.4

KICKOFF RETURNS: Kaleb Johnson 11-271-24.6, Riley Moss 4-93-23.3

WISCONSIN (5-4, 3-3)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Graham Mertz;123;205;6;1,701;17

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Braelon Allen;172;989;5.8;10

Isaac Guerendo;42;280;6.7;5

Chez Mellusi;56;223;4.0;1

Skyler Bell;10;105;10.5;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Chimere Dike;35;555;15.9;6

Skyler Bell;22;367;16.7;4

Braelon Allen;10;100;10.0;0

Clay Cundiff;9;142;15.8;2

INTERCEPTIONS: John Torchio 5, Kamo’l Latu 2

SACKS: Nick Herbig 8, Keenau Benton 3, C.J. Goetz 2

TACKLES: Maema Njongmeta 60, John Torchio 45, Jordan Turner 44, Kamo’l Latu 42, C.J. Goetz 37, Nick Herbig 34

PUNT RETURNS: Dean Engram 16-66-4.1

KICKOFF RETURNS: Isaac Guerendo 16-403-25.2, Chimere Dike 2-41-20.5

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig vs. Iowa QB Spencer Petras: The Badgers’ 6-foot-2, 228-pound junior has thrived in the backfield of opponents this season. Herbig leads the Big Ten with eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, recording a tackle for a loss in 12 of his last 14 games. He enters this week’s game coming off a career-high three tackles for a loss against Maryland. Petras, who has completed 64.2 percent of his 53 passes during Iowa’s modest two-game win streak, has been sacked 24 times this season, including three times in last week’s 24-3 win at Purdue.