Hawkeye looks forward to Buckeye homecoming (copy)

IOWA FOOTBALL

Hawkeye looks forward to Buckeye homecoming

112721-owh-spo-nebraskaiowa-pic-cm022.jpg

University of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws to Luke Lachey during the Hawkeyes' win at Nebraska last season. Lachey is currently Iowa's fourth-leading receiver as the Hawkeyes prepare to play a game at Ohio State, where his father earned All-American honors as a tackle for the Buckeyes.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

IOWA CITY – Luke Lachey suggested Wednesday that Iowa’s football game at second-ranked Ohio State on Saturday is just another business trip.

Then offering the hint of a smile, the Hawkeye tight end conceded, “It is a little more exciting to go home and play in Columbus.’’

The redshirt sophomore has all sorts of reasons to be looking forward to Iowa’s 11 a.m. game at Ohio Stadium.

It’s a place where Lachey’s father Jim earned All-American honors as a tackle for the Buckeyes and has worked as a color analyst on Ohio State radio broadcasts for the past 26 years.

It’s a place where his uncle Rob has worked as the athletic department’s head equipment manager since 2004.

It’s a place less than three miles away from the home where Lachey grew up.

And, it’s a place where Lachey spent countless autumn Saturdays at family tailgates and watching Buckeye football games.

“I couldn’t even guess how many games I’ve been to there,’’ Lachey said. “My family has been season ticket holders for as long as I can remember. I probably started going to games there when I was six or seven years old.’’

Lachey, whose three sisters graduated from Ohio State, has fond memories of spending time with family and friends outside the mammoth stadium that hosted its first football game 100 years ago.

“There were so many times I was out there throwing the ball around with my friends or my uncle’s friends, but I never really thought I would play in there,’’ Lachey said.

Lachey, who excelled in football and basketball at Grandview High School in Columbus, did attend camps hosted by the Buckeyes but was not offered a scholarship by Ohio State coaches.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pounder flirted with the idea of playing basketball in college but Wisconsin, Michigan State and LSU joined Iowa in offering Lachey opportunities in the sport he ultimately chose to pursue.

Lachey recalled a telephone conversation with Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson shortly after his final camp in Columbus when he was told the Buckeyes would not have a scholarship available for him.

He lined up a visit to Iowa shortly afterward.

“It all worked out in the end for me,’’ Lachey said. “I think that might have been the best thing for me. I love where I am. As a tight end, I don’t think there is a place that could have been better for me.’’

Among Lachey’s earliest college football memories is an Ohio State win at Michigan in 2007, a game where Chris Wells followed a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter with a 62-yard run in the third quarter of a 14-3 win over the Wolverines.

“Definitely a lot of memories,’’ Lachey said.

Lachey created his own Michigan memory earlier this season, scoring the first touchdown of his college career on a 5-yard pass in the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 27-14 loss to the Wolverines.

The catch is one of nine Lachey has made during Iowa’s 3-3 start to the season. His average of 17.4 yards per reception leads the team and only tight end Sam LaPorta has more than the 279 receiving yards he has collected this season.

Among those who have noticed his work is Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

“He impresses me with how he has played,’’ Day said. “Their tight ends have always been productive and their job responsibilities include a lot more than catching passes. He handles all of those responsibilities well.’’

It’s Lachey’s future that excites Abdul Hodge, Iowa’s first-year tight ends and fullbacks assistant coach.

“I feel like Luke’s best ball is ahead of him,’’ Hodge said. “He’s getting better and is doing a great job working with (LaPorta) and picking things up from him that will only help him as his career progresses.’’

Given the uncertainty of future Big Ten schedules with the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference in the fall of 2024, Saturday’s game could be the only chance Lachey has to play against Ohio State during his college career.

Because of his father’s broadcast commitments and overlapping schedules between the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes, this week will be just the second time he has seen Luke play in person at the college level.

They talk regularly after every game, late on game days when schedules allow and always on Sundays.

Football, family and life are regular topics of conversation.

Luke Lachey isn’t sure if he will get the chance to talk with his father in person following Saturday’s game, but does expect to look up and offer a wave to his broadcast booth at some prior to kickoff.

He knows he will get a chance to see his mother, Ann, who will be attending a game at Ohio Stadium in person for the first time since 2019.

She has spent the past three seasons attending Iowa games and has missed just one Hawkeye game during that time, a 2020 game at Illinois.

“She drove me all over on recruiting trips and then has been going to all my games,’’ Lachey said. “She’s put in a lot of effort to be there and that means a lot to me.’’

That’s why Saturday is important to Lachey.

“I know this means a lot to my parents and family,’’ Lachey said.

He hasn’t heard a lot from family members this week, suspecting they are trying to give him “some space,’’ but Lachey did get a text from his sister Emily on Wednesday morning, simply stating, “Let’s go!’’

FYI

What: Iowa (3-3, 1-2) at Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

