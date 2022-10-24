Hawkeye quarterback quandary continues

If Kirk Ferentz has decided who will start at quarterback Saturday for the University of Iowa football team, the Hawkeye coach isn’t tipping his hand publicly just yet.

Senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla share the top line on the depth chart announced Monday for this weekend’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium.

Petras has started every game this season for a Hawkeye team that has struggled offensively throughout its 3-4 start while Padilla saw his first action of the year when he worked the second half of last Saturday’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State.

Neither had much success moving the Iowa offense against the nation’s second-ranked team.

Petras completed 6 of 14 passes for 49 yards, threw an interception on the game’s first snap, fumbled as he was sacked later in the first quarter and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown late in the first half.

Padilla fumbled an exchange on his first snap in the third quarter and had a pass intercepted two plays into the Hawkeyes’ second possession. He finished the game, completing 5 of 10 passes for 32 yards.

Petras was sacked twice and Padilla was dropped behind the line on three occasions as protecting the quarterback continued to be an issue for a young offensive line.

The game action was the first for Padilla since he came off the bench during the Hawkeyes’ 45-3 loss to Michigan in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.

“It has obviously been a long time since I’ve been in a game, but just focusing every day in practice, trying to get better personally as best as I can, that’s kind of the only way you can approach it when you’re a back-up and not getting any playing time," Padilla said following Saturday’s game.

“You just have to focus on your own improvement and I feel like I’ve been doing a good job with that."

Petras has 26 career starts on his resume and Iowa has a 16-10 record in games he has opened under center.

Padilla started three games last season when Petras was injured and Iowa won each, although he was replaced by Petras for the second half of a 28-21 win at Nebraska after completing 6 of 14 passes in a game the Hawkeyes trailed 14-6 at halftime.

Ferentz has said on multiple occasions this season that coaches have confidence in both quarterbacks but said more consistent practice performance had positioned Petras at the top of the depth chart this season.

Immediately following Saturday’s game, Ferentz said inconsistent protection made it difficult to give a “fair assessment" of either quarterback’s performance.

Ferentz is expected to discuss the situation further at his weekly news conference Tuesday as Iowa continues preparations for a Northwestern team that has lost six straight games since opening the season with a win over Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes’ depth chart for the Wildcats also includes true freshman Xavier Nwankpa for the first time. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive back from Southeast Polk is listed as the back-up to Quinn Schulte at free safety, with Reggie Bracy moving into a second-team slot at strong safety behind Kaevon Merriweather.