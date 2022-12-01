Hawkeye receiver enters transfer portal

After missing all but two games this fall for the University of Iowa football team following a promising freshman season, receiver Keagan Johnson plans to transfer.

The sophomore announced Thursday that he plans to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the third receiver to leave the program within the past year.

“I would like to thank the University of Iowa and the Iowa City community for welcoming me with open arms throughout my time here,’’ Johnson said in a statement he posted on social media.

“I have made memories that will last forever and I have created bonds that I will always cherish. With that being said, at this time I am announcing that I will enter the transfer portal.’’

Injuries kept Johnson off the field for nearly the entire 2022 season.

He was on the field for seven snaps in last week’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska but recorded no statistics.

His only other action took place on Sept. 17 in a 27-0 win over Nevada. He caught two passes for 11 yards in that game, playing in the first half before what was described as a hamstring injury prevented his return following weather delays in the game.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said several times during the course of the season that the 6-foot-1, 194-pound Bellevue, Neb., native had been attempting to work his way back from several injuries, listing only a nagging soft-tissue injury as one of the setbacks.

Johnson played in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game when he recorded one catch for 13 yards against Michigan before missing the Hawkeyes’ Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky with an abdominal injury.

That injury kept him off the field during spring practices and Johnson sat out the majority of preseason camp.

The injuries followed a productive freshman season at Iowa. Johnson caught 18 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 and was listed as a starter in the Hawkeyes’ preseason depth chart this year.

Johnson is the third Hawkeye to announce plans to place his name into the transfer portal since Iowa concluded a 7-5 regular season last Friday.

Second-team quarterback Alex Padilla and reserve offensive lineman Josh Volk announced their plans to leave earlier this week.

Two other receivers, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Charlie Jones, previously transferred to Purdue.