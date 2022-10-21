Hawkeye upset 'scar' festers with Buckeyes

Second-ranked Ohio State may be a heavy favorite to drop the University of Iowa football team below .500 in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Ohio Stadium, but that means little to Buckeyes coach Ryan Day or the Hawkeyes.
Day recalls the last time the two teams met.
One week after overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat Penn State, Ohio State was favored by 18 points when it took the field at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017.
Day was the Buckeyes’ first-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
He watched Amani Hooker step in front of a J.T. Barrett pass on the game’s first play and return it 33 yards for a touchdown.
He saw Josh Jackson pick off three more passes as Iowa humbled fifth-ranked Ohio State, 55-24 in a game when the Hawkeyes riddled the Buckeyes in every way imaginable.
Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson each caught two touchdown passes for the Hawkeyes, fullback Drake Kulick caught a ball for a score and snapper Tyler Kluver wrapped his arms around an 18-yard pass from holder Colten Rastetter in a field goal formation to set up another touchdown in the rout.
It was a day when everything seemingly went right for the Hawkeyes.
And for the Buckeyes, well, it left a mark.
“That’s a scar that doesn’t go away and yeah, I’ve felt it this week for sure," Day said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “That week, in particular, we were coming off the Penn State win, which was an emotional win.
“Going into Kinnick, which is a very difficult place to play, and we turned the ball over. First play of the game was a pick-six. We fought ourselves back but then turned the ball over too many times. That was a tough day for all of us."
The 54 points scored that night by Iowa were the most allowed by Ohio State since giving up 63 in a 1994 game against Penn State.
No Buckeyes opponent has matched it since and only one, unbeaten Alabama in the 2020 national title game, has reached 50 against Ohio State.
Five seasons later, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in many ways why everything came together the way it did for the Hawkeyes that night remains as much a mystery today as it was that night at Kinnick Stadium.
“I wish I could tell you what we did that week that was different than anything else we do," Ferentz said. "The fact of the matter is sometimes things just happen and sometimes, rarely, it goes like that one did. Usually, it’s the other way — boy, I didn’t see that coming and boy, you just get hit by a train."
On both sides of the equation, Ferentz said he learned long ago to just take it all as it comes and then go get ready for the next game on the schedule.
“When it happens on the good side, that’s a great feeling but typically you go back and look and there is nothing mystical or magical about it. It just happened," Ferentz said. “That day, things really clicked. Hopefully, all the plans we draw up are with the idea of having success. But, there are other days where nothing works and boy, that’s a tough feeling."
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson knows that feeling.
He was an assistant on Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes staff that night in 2017 and said Hooker’s interception seemed to ignite not only Iowa fans, but Hawkeye players as well.
“Same deal with them coming here now, when the opponent starts with success it kind of deflates things," Wilson said. “This game is a lot of momentum that you have to overcome, play steady and play through the ebbs and flows."
Day said Ohio State didn’t do that in a game that has been a topic of conversation with the Buckeyes this week.
“Anytime you have a scar like that, it’s real," Day said. “We’ve talked a lot about it to our staff, we’ve talked a lot about it to our players and we’ve talked a lot about it as an offensive staff and we’ll continue to talk about it."
Current Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown one fewer interception through six games than Barrett did against Iowa in 2017, picked off just three times while counting 24 touchdown passes among his 160 throws this season.
The sophomore is part of the challenge that awaits the Hawkeyes this week.
And the chance that something special could happen motivates the current group of 29-point underdogs as it did the 18-point underdogs who celebrated following Iowa’s last game against the Buckeyes.
“We’re a blue-collar program," Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins said. “So, we’re going to go out there and give it our all. You’re not going to see any quit out of us. We’re going in there to win a game. We’re not just going to roll over and give it to them."
1 of 30
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-001
John Schultz
Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for extra yardage as he gets hit by Ohio State's Jordan Fuller, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during first half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Josh Jackson had three interceptions in a rout of Ohio State during the 2017 season and followed that up with two more against Wisconsin the next week, among a school-record tying eight picks he had during his junior season.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson makes the catch and turns the ball upfield against Ohio State's Damon Webb, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during first half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Big Nut, Jon Peters of Fremont, OH, is not happy with the out come of the Iowa / Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 55-24.
Iowa's Toren Young celebrates his late second half touchdown against Ohio State, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 55-24.
Iowa's Toren Young gets caught from behind by Ohio State's Damon Arnette during a long run, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 55-24.
Iowa fans hoist a fellow student into the air after a touchdown, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action against Ohio State in a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 55-24 in an unset of the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
Iowa's Josh Jackson snags his second interception on the day against Ohio State Nov. 4 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Jackson had three interceptions on the day as the Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
Iowa's James Butler picks up a big gainer against the Ohio State defense, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
Iowa's Josey Jewell hits and sacks Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during second-half action of the Hawkeyes' rout of the Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 4. Jewell and the Hawkeyes take on the Boston College Eagles in the Pinstripe Bowl today in New York.
Iowa's Noah Fant catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State's Jordan Fuller, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa upset Ohio State 55-24.
Stepping out of his normal role, Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver picks up the first down but falls short of the end zone after catching a pass during a fake field goal during the third quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Ohio State.
The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
1 of 30
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-001
John Schultz
Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for extra yardage as he gets hit by Ohio State's Jordan Fuller, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during first half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-002
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Josh Jackson had three interceptions in a rout of Ohio State during the 2017 season and followed that up with two more against Wisconsin the next week, among a school-record tying eight picks he had during his junior season.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-003
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets the pass off before being hit by Ohio State's Chris Worley on Saturday during first half action at Kinnick Stadium.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-004
John Schultz
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his late second quarter touchdown against Ohio State, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during first half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-005
John Schultz
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson makes the catch and turns the ball upfield against Ohio State's Damon Webb, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during first half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-006
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann hits Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and knocks the ball loose during the first half of the Hawkeyes' win over the Buckeyes.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-007
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Iowa's Amani Hooker intercepts a pass on the first play of the game and returns it for a touchdown against Ohio State, the start of the Hawkeyes' 55-24 rout of the Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium in 2017.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-008
John Schultz
Iowa fans flood the field in Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017, at the end of a Big 10 Conference game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-009
John Schultz
Iowa fans flood the field in Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017, at the end of a Big 10 Conference game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-010
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa fans flood the field in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday after the Hawkeyes upset Ohio State 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-011
John Schultz
Iowa fans flood the field in Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017, at the end of a Big 10 Conference game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-012
John Schultz
The Big Nut, Jon Peters of Fremont, OH, is not happy with the out come of the Iowa / Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-013
John Schultz
Iowa's Toren Young celebrates his late second half touchdown against Ohio State, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-014
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Toren Young powers through the Ohio State defense and scores his first collegiate touchdown during the fourth quarter of Iowa's win over the Buckeyes last season at Kinnick Stadium.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-015
John Schultz
Iowa's Toren Young gets caught from behind by Ohio State's Damon Arnette during a long run, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-016
John Schultz
Iowa fans hoist a fellow student into the air after a touchdown, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action against Ohio State in a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 55-24 in an unset of the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-017
John Schultz
The Big Nut or Jon Peters of Fremont, OH., is fired up for the Iowa, Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4, 2017, before a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-018
John Schultz
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer shake hands before their game, Saturday, November 4, 2017, before a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-019
John Schultz
, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-020
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Fans rush the Kinnick Stadium field after the Hawkeyes throttled Ohio State 55-24 on Saturday in Iowa City.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-021
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
The floor of Kinnick Stadium is a sea of people after fans rushed the field Saturday after defeating Ohio State 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-022
John Schultz
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-023
Quad-City Times file photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson intercepts a pass over Ohio State's Binjimen Victor on Nov. 4, 2017, during the second half at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-024
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa nearly sacks Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during the Hawkeyes' 55-24 victory over the Buckeyes last November.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-025
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Josh Jackson snags his second interception on the day against Ohio State Nov. 4 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Jackson had three interceptions on the day as the Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-026
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Drake Kulick celebrates his two-yard touchdown reception against Ohio State. It was the first collegiate touchdown of the Muscatine native's career.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-027
John Schultz
Iowa's James Butler picks up a big gainer against the Ohio State defense, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-028
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Josey Jewell hits and sacks Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during second-half action of the Hawkeyes' rout of the Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 4. Jewell and the Hawkeyes take on the Boston College Eagles in the Pinstripe Bowl today in New York.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-029
John Schultz
Iowa's Noah Fant catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State's Jordan Fuller, Saturday, November 4, 2017, during second half action of a Big 10 Conference game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa upset Ohio State 55-24.
110417-Iowa-OhioSt-030
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Stepping out of his normal role, Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver picks up the first down but falls short of the end zone after catching a pass during a fake field goal during the third quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Ohio State.