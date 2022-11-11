Hawkeyes, Badgers set to get physical

IOWA CITY – Whenever Iowa and Wisconsin renew their football rivalry, it’s like looking in a mirror.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers go about things in a traditional way, built around strong, physical lines, a preference to run the football and no hesitation to use a fullback to help open up things.

Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon said defensive line coach Kelvin Bell broke it down this way as the Hawkeyes prepared for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Conference game at Kinnick Stadium.

“He said it’s just like spring ball or fall camp going against our own guys,’’ Shannon said. “There’s a lot of similarities.’’

This year, that includes shared slow starts to the season and recent momentum.

Both teams have 5-4 records and 3-3 Big Ten starts that leave the Hawkeyes and Badgers among four teams one game behind division-leading Illinois with three games remaining in the West Division race.

Both will take the field at Kinnick Stadium looking to extend two-game win streaks although collecting points won’t be easy.

Iowa ranks fifth in the nation in allowing 14.3 points per game and has held eight of its nine opponents below its season scoring average.

Wisconsin has been holding opponents to 20.6 points per game, two spots behind the Hawkeyes who rank fourth in scoring defense in the Big Ten.

Both teams rank in the top six in the conference in defending the run, Iowa allowing 92.8 yards per game and Wisconsin 113.8.

“We know what they’re about and they know what we’re about,’’ interim Badgers coach Jim Leonhard said. “So, it’s going to be a really exciting day.’’

Wisconsin receiver Chimere Dike said the Badgers expect a 60-minute game whenever they face the Hawkeyes.

“I think about a tough game, hard-nosed football, blue-collar football,’’ Dike told the Wisconsin State Journal. “That’s what we both pride ourselves on. We know it’s going to be a battle. A lot of times it’s gonna come down to a fourth-quarter game and that’s what we’ve got to prepare for this week.’’

Shannon expects the game to be decided where the battle for the Heartland Trophy – the bronze bull that goes to the winner – is typically decided.

“I feel like every year the battle in this game is always won up front,’’ Shannon said. “So whoever dominates the line of scrimmage I feel like is going to come out victorious Saturday.’’

Leonhard, named the Badgers’ interim coach when Paul Chryst was dismissed following a 2-3 start to the season, sees a more confident Iowa team as he watches recent tape of the Hawkeyes.

He said Iowa’s line play and running game with the emergence of freshman Kaleb Johnson, who looks to build off of last week’s 200-yard effort at Purdue, seem to be making a difference.

“I think they’ve accepted who they are and how they have to win, and they’re playing with a lot of confidence and finding ways to move the football, finding ways to get some points on the board and it starts with the run game up front,’’ Leonhard said. “We have to win the line of scrimmage against these guys, that’s the same year in and year out. I think they’re getting confident at the right time of the season for them.’’

Like Shannon, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz said preparations for Iowa haven’t differed from one season to the next.

He considers that to be “fun’’ because the challenge becomes executing the Badgers’ offensive plan against the Hawkeye defense.

“Every time I’ve played Iowa, it’s kind of the same prep going into the week,’’ he said. “This year, just looking at tape, really physical. They’re smart. They’re always in the right spot. That’s what you always get with Iowa. Really well coached. They know what they do and they master it.’’

The same could be said about the Badgers, from the perspective of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

“This is a rivalry game, has been for a long time. One thing that has been pretty consistent over the years, it’s usually a really hard-fought game, very, very competitive,’’ Ferentz said.

That starts up front and includes consistent production from the running back spot, where Braelon Allen leads Wisconsin with an average of 109.9 yards per game.

The way both teams utilize a fullback brings a bit of an edge to the style of offense played by both teams.

“When people use them right, they realize that it still works and adds a physical edge for the offense,’’ Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum said.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said Mertz, a junior, has looked like a veteran as he watches this year’s tape.

“He’s gotten better in the pocket and they’re doing some different things with him to try to get out of the pocket. He’s a pretty mobile quarterback and that allows him to make plays with his legs if it’s there,’’ Campbell said.

Iowa has won just two of its last 10 games against Wisconsin and quarterback Spencer Petras, who was under center in the Hawkeyes’ most recent win over the Badgers in 2020, expects another challenge.

“They’ve been the best team in the Big Ten West,’’ he said. “But, we’ve been right there with them, at least since I’ve been here. Generally, you’re going to see a really tight game that goes down to the wire because they play similar to us and we both historically achieve similar levels of success.’’