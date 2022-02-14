Hawkeyes' Brecht juggles baseball, football

IOWA CITY — During Citrus Bowl preparations, Brody Brecht finally had the opportunity to demonstrate his potential as a receiver on the University of Iowa football team.

Recently, his fastball touched 100 miles per hour during a live session while practicing with the Hawkeye baseball team.

As gifted as Brecht is on the football field and on the pitcher’s mound, his real skill may prove to be juggling.

The right-handed pitcher wants to make both football and baseball work as he works through his freshman year of college.

Brecht arrived on campus in August looking to do just that, joining the Iowa football program after the conclusion of his baseball season at Ankeny High School.

“There’s a lot of time management involved and the coaching staffs are working together to help make this work for me,’’ Brecht said. “It’s something I’m still excited about.’’

Things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Brecht participated in the opening week of fall football camp before suffering a thumb injury on his pitching hand that denied him the chance to compete for playing time along with freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce at receiver last fall.

He returned to practice in time to benefit from additional work younger players typically receive during bowl preparations.

“Really beneficial,’’ Brecht said. “Bowl prep was good for me. It gave me a chance to see where I’m at and get a lot of good work in. I still want to compete for a starting job next fall. That’s the goal.’’

He wasn’t catching passes or throwing pitches, but Brecht did add 25 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame in the weight room last fall.

Now weighing in at 216 pounds, Brecht credits Iowa football strength and conditioning coordinator Raimond Braithwaite with tailoring workouts to help him develop the way he needs to if he is going to be successful in both sports.

He spent the entire fall semester with football before turning his attention to baseball in January and he believes the strength training in football has helped him improve the velocity of his fastball.

“I was at 98 (miles per hour) pretty consistently in high school, and hit 99 here before finally getting that extra one mile during a live set the other day,’’ Brecht said. “Going live, the adrenaline was flowing and I was able to hit 100. I was pretty excited. That’s always been a goal of mine, but I have to be able to throw strikes with it, command it. That’s what I’m working on now.’’

Brecht was named recently by Perfect Game as the top major-league prospect in the Big Ten Conference in the Class of 2024.

Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller loves the potential he sees in Brecht.

“He’s been blessed with the stuff that not many people on the planet have and we’re anxious to see it develop as he progresses,’’ Heller said. “He’s going to play a big role on our pitching staff this season.’’

But as Iowa works toward Friday’s season opener against Air Force at the Swig & Swine Classic at Charleston, S.C., Heller isn’t quite sure yet what that role will be.

The Hawkeyes’ planned weekend starting rotation begins with South Dakota State transfer Adam Mazur and Butler transfer Connor Schultz before freshman Marcus Morgan takes the mound for a Sunday game against Bucknell.

Brecht could find himself in a long-relief role for Iowa during his freshman season or could join Dylan Nedved and Michigan State transfer Will Christopherson, a former Pleasant Valley High School prep, in working as closers on the Hawkeye pitching staff.

“Brody’s going to be helping us. It’s just a matter of where,’’ Heller said.

The timing of the college baseball season will keep Brecht off the football field this spring and while he will miss spring workouts, he does hope to attend a few meetings.

“I wish I could be out there for spring, but baseball’s the priority right now,’’ Brecht said. “That’s where I’ve got to put most of my focus.’’

Brecht does plan to split time between the sports in the summer.

He is currently expected to pitch for the Clinton LumberKings in the college wood-bat Prospect League while continuing to participate in offseason football workouts in Iowa City.

“I’m going to make this work,’’ Brecht said. “I believe I can make that happen.’’

