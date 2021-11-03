Hawkeyes building 'unique' recruiting class

Iowa doesn’t know just how many players will use that additional year and won’t for some time.

“I’m sure some guys are 50-50 on figuring out what is best for them and we’re not pressing guys for answers right now,’’ Barnes said. “If a player who has invested two, three or more years of blood and sweat in the program, we will take them back.’’

That said, Iowa continues to search for additional players and has offered around a half-dozen scholarships to current high school seniors within the past five-to-six weeks.

Barnes describes that as unique as well.

“These are guys who were not on our radar until recently,’’ Barnes said.

Some did not attend camps over the summer after playing an alternate spring season this year after their 2020 fall season had been canceled.

Some simply emerged as prospects this fall.

“It’s been a different year,’’ Barnes said.

Iowa does have priorities as it works to complete its 2022 recruiting class.

The Hawkeyes do not have a commitment from a cornerback yet and currently are involved with a couple of prospects who play that position.