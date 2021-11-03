Hawkeyes building 'unique' recruiting class

IOWA CITY – Six weeks before signing day, a unique 2022 University of Iowa football recruiting class remains a work in progress.
There are only 13 seniors on scholarship for the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes and Iowa expects the class it is working to finalize will prove to be one of the smallest to sign during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23-year tenure.
Eleven high school seniors have currently made verbal commitments to put their signatures on binding letters of intent on Dec. 15 to play for the Hawkeyes.
They will be part of a class that Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes anticipates will eventually include somewhere between 16-18 prospects.
“But, if we had six players who wanted to commit today, I’m not certain we would be in a position to take all six,’’ Barnes said Wednesday.
The final number of players Iowa will ultimately sign remains a bit fluid and will be influenced by how many Hawkeye seniors choose to use the opportunity for an additional year of eligibility granted to all players a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That alone creates a unique challenge of roster management with NCAA scholarship limits unchanged despite the additional year being made available to current players.
“It’s different this year, it’s tough,’’ Barnes said. “If we have, say, three guys who want to come back, we have to have (scholarship) room to accommodate that.’’
Iowa doesn’t know just how many players will use that additional year and won’t for some time.
“I’m sure some guys are 50-50 on figuring out what is best for them and we’re not pressing guys for answers right now,’’ Barnes said. “If a player who has invested two, three or more years of blood and sweat in the program, we will take them back.’’
That said, Iowa continues to search for additional players and has offered around a half-dozen scholarships to current high school seniors within the past five-to-six weeks.
Barnes describes that as unique as well.
“These are guys who were not on our radar until recently,’’ Barnes said.
Some did not attend camps over the summer after playing an alternate spring season this year after their 2020 fall season had been canceled.
Some simply emerged as prospects this fall.
“It’s been a different year,’’ Barnes said.
Iowa does have priorities as it works to complete its 2022 recruiting class.
The Hawkeyes do not have a commitment from a cornerback yet and currently are involved with a couple of prospects who play that position.
Potential offensive and defensive linemen and several linebackers are also among players Iowa currently is recruiting.
Beyond that, Iowa continues to study “best available’’ possibilities regardless of position.
Ferentz has typically held back a couple of scholarships for players who prefer to wait until the February signing period.
Barnes said availability this year will like be determined not only by early commitments, but also by transfer portal possibilities and any players who might opt to leave the program.
A number of prospects Iowa continues to recruit, both for the 2022 and 2023 classes, as well as some players who have verbally committed to the join the Hawkeye program, were among around 80 recruits who attended the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 win over Penn State last month.
The event was the largest in-season recruiting effort Iowa has made during Ferentz’s tenure.
“It was a great day all the way around,’’ Barnes said. “To be able to show the kids and their families what Kinnick is like on a game day, to experience the atmosphere that surround that game, was incredible.’’
Building strong relationships over time with prospects who fit what Iowa is looking for at a given position remains the bottom-line recruiting objective.
Barnes said the results of one or two games typically don’t sway a recruit one way or another.
While the Penn State game experience at Kinnick Stadium may have carried a “wow’’ factor, Barnes said ultimately the program’s long-term success stability is more of a selling point than any one win or the current situation with the Hawkeyes having lost two straight games heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern.
“A kid we are recruiting is not going to drop a team from his list following a loss or two,’’ Barnes said. “Luckily, our recruits don’t react (to losses) the way some of our fans do.’’