Hawkeyes' Campbell, Benson set for expanded roles

Campbell points to Iowa’s 6-2 season, when he missed the first three games of the year because of mononucleosis but returned to record 29 tackles, establishing career-high single-game totals in Iowa wins over Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska.

He would rotate with Benson, a 6-1, 229-pound junior from Sioux Falls, S.D., who finished with 47 tackles in seven games after missing the Hawkeyes’ opener because of an injury.

The pair would talk on the sidelines as the Iowa offense was on the field, pointing things out to each other that they had either seen on the field or from watching from the sideline as the other worked.

"There was always a set of eyes on what we were doing on the field," Benson said. "If I were on the field, when I came off the field I’d talk to Jack about what he was seeing and I would do the same for him."

That has been the routine for the past two seasons, and Benson believes it has helped each develop an understanding of the other that should benefit both as they prepare for the upcoming season.

"With the time and experience we have, we’ve developed that unspoken communication that we know what each other is doing before we do it when we’re out there together," Benson said. "It’s a real good situation."