Hawkeyes' Castro prepares for expanded role

Big-hitting Sebastian Castro is getting ready to take on a different assignment for the University of Iowa football team during the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The junior has started seven games this season at the hybrid “cash” position on defense but is listed as the Hawkeyes’ starting strong safety for Saturday’s matchup against Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The move comes after All-Big Ten Conference safety Kaevon Merriweather opted out of playing in the bowl game to begin preparations for the NFL draft, the only Hawkeye to do so this year.

During a video conference last week, Castro said he expects to see time at both positions during the game against the Wildcats.

“The positions are pretty similar in a lot of ways so I can move back and forth pretty easily," Castro said. “I’ve been doing that this year. I came in having played a lot of strong safety so I suspect I’ll play some strong and some cash."

Castro, a 5-foot-11, 207-pound junior who prepped at Oak Lawn Richards in suburban Chicago, plays both with an edge.

He said that level of toughness and big-hitting ability has been part of his game throughout his life.

“I started playing football when I was eight years old and I learned pretty quick that being physical helps you a lot," Castro said. “I was not always the most physical kid, but as I grew it became more a part of me."

That is reflected in Castro’s work this season.

He shares the team lead in forcing a pair of fumbles and in addition to recording 28 tackles, only three Hawkeyes have broken up more passes than the three Castro has disrupted.

As he prepares for the bowl game, Castro said that he will continue to be himself and incorporate what he learned over time from Merriweather.

“He was so good at what he did," Castro said. “Kaevon always seemed to know where to be and when to be there. He would just go to the spot where he needed to be to put himself in a position to make plays."

Castro said that he welcomes the challenge of stepping into the strong safety spot.

He said the Hawkeyes’ preparation is different this year because of some uncertainty about just who will be lining up on the other side of the ball.

Iowa isn’t the only team making a change at quarterback in the Music City Bowl.

While redshirt freshman Joe Labas is expected to make his collegiate debut under center for the Hawkeyes in the 11 a.m. game, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has said the Wildcats could use as many as three quarterbacks in the game.

Starter Will Levis has opted out of the game, working to completely heal injuries as he prepares for the NFL draft.

That puts the ball in the hands of redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron, freshman Destin Wade or Deuce Hogan, a walk-on who began his college career at Iowa before transferring to Kentucky shortly after the 2021 season concluded.

“All three of the guys are getting reps and are working hard in practice," Stoops said during a news conference last week. “I’m not ready to tip my hand about who will start and I think there is a good chance all three will play. It may be a deal where we go with whoever has the hot hand."

Unlike Iowa’s Labas and his backup, freshman Carson May, Sheron does have some experience.

He saw action in four games as Levis’ backup, completing 17 of 29 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The vast majority of those passes came during a 24-14 loss to South Carolina.

Sheron started in place of an injured Levis in that game, completing 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards. Both of his touchdown passes and his interception came in that game.

“We do have that one game on him that we’re looking at," Castro said of film breakdown. “That’s not a lot, not as much as we usually have. We just have to be ready to go and expect a little bit of everything."