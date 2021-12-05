Hawkeyes find familiar faces in Citrus opponent

IOWA CITY – Iowa hasn’t played a football game in Orlando since 2005, but there will a familiarity to it all when the Hawkeyes face Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

A familiar coach – the Wildcats’ Mark Stoops is a former Hawkeye defensive back.

A familiar quarterback – Kentucky’s quarterback Will Levis is a Penn State transfer who has thrown for 2,593 yards this season while leading the Wildcats to a 9-3 record.

A familiar receiver – Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson caught nine passes for 75 yards in the Cornhuskers’ 26-20 loss a year ago at Kinnick Stadium and has 1,164 receiving yards this season.

Even the venue now known as Camping World Stadium is familiar.

It was the site of the 2005 Capital One Bowl where Drew Tate threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Warren Holloway as time expired as Iowa stunned LSU in its only previous visit to Orlando.

Bowl eligible for the 20th time in Ferentz’s 23 seasons as the Hawkeyes coach, Iowa players will be given time this week to rest physically and mentally from the wear and tear of a 10-3 season and Saturday’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.