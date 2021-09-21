Hawkeyes' Kelly-Martin looks forward, not back

IOWA CITY — Ivory Kelly-Martin is looking forward, not back.

Time has taught the Iowa running back that is the best way to deal with something he’d prefer not to deal with, early-season fumbles.

After losing a fumble during the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes’ opener against Indiana, avoiding one the following week when a call was overturned at Iowa State and putting the ball on the turf twice during last Saturday’s win over Kent State, the senior went back to work this week.

"That last game was a tough one for me. I have to move forward, keep working," Kelly-Martin said. "The coaches have encouraged me to just move on. Fortunately, I’ve played a lot of good football in my days here. They know what I can do and I know what I can do."

Kelly-Martin said he knows he can do better.

He earned the season-opening starting assignment in 2018 in part because ball security was a strength of his game.

Coming back from an ACL tear suffered late last season, he returned to a reserve role behind Tyler Goodson because of the trust coaches had in his game, not only in his skill as a running back but in the accompanying expectations of holding onto the football.