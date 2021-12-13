Hawkeyes land four-star QB prospect

In addition to collecting signatures on at least a dozen letters of intent from 2022 recruits on Wednesday, the Iowa football program collected a commitment Monday from a four-star quarterback who will be part of its 2023 recruiting class.

Marco Lainez, a New Jersey native who ranks among the top 20 quarterback prospects in the Class of 2023, announced Monday that he plans to join the Hawkeyes.

In a decision announced on social media, Lainez thanked family and friends for their support and his coaches “for investing your time and developing me into the player and student of the game I have become.’’

He went on to thank his teammates, and then concluded, “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa.’’

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback led The Hun School in Princeton, N.J. to a 9-0 record this fall as a junior.

He completed 93-of-116 passes for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

Lainez also has the ability to run the football, gaining 451 yards on 41 carries and scoring two touchdowns.