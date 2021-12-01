Hawkeyes' Linderbaum named Big Ten's best

From Kirk Ferentz’s vantage, one things separates Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum from his peers.
Consistency.
“His production is really good, not minimizing that at all, but his consistency is really uncommon,’’ the Iowa football coach said.
That trait did not go unnoticed.
Linderbaum was named Wednesday as the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, the ninth Hawkeye to claim that honor and the first since Tristan Wirfs in 2019.
The Solon native has started at center for the past three seasons for Iowa, shifting to the position after spending his redshirt freshman year on the defensive line.
As he prepares for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship match-up with Michigan, Linderbaum has started 33 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes and is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy.
Linderbaum was the lone Iowa player named Wednesday as a first-team all-Big Ten selection on offense, named to first teams selected by league coaches and by a media panel.
The Big Ten announced its defensive and special teams all-conference selections on Tuesday.
Ferentz compares Linderbaum to Mike Webster, a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection who played 17 seasons in the NFL with Pittsburgh and Kansas City.
“I remember going up to Latrobe (Pa.) and watching (Webster) practice. He made everything look easy, but you know it’s not,’’ Ferentz said Tuesday. “… There’s nothing easy in the NFL or in what we’re doing. That’s how I would describe Tyler. So efficient, so focused and usually pretty sound fundamentally. He wins a lot of battles because of that.’’
Iowa and Illinois each landed an offensive lineman on the second team. Big Ten coaches named the Hawkeyes’ Kyler Schott, a senior guard, and the Fighting Illini’s Doug Kramer, a senior center, to the second team. Schott was a third-team choice of the media panel.
Conference coaches named Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta and Illinois running back Chase Brown to the third team while the media panel selected the Hawkeyes’ Tyler Goodson and Brown as third-team choices at running back.
LaPorta received honorable mention from the media while Goodson received honorable mention from conference coaches.
Iowa redshirt freshman offensive tackle Mason Richman was an honorable mention choice of both coaches and media as were Illinois senior offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe.