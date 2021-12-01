Hawkeyes' Linderbaum named Big Ten's best

From Kirk Ferentz’s vantage, one things separates Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum from his peers.

Consistency.

“His production is really good, not minimizing that at all, but his consistency is really uncommon,’’ the Iowa football coach said.

That trait did not go unnoticed.

Linderbaum was named Wednesday as the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, the ninth Hawkeye to claim that honor and the first since Tristan Wirfs in 2019.

The Solon native has started at center for the past three seasons for Iowa, shifting to the position after spending his redshirt freshman year on the defensive line.

As he prepares for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship match-up with Michigan, Linderbaum has started 33 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes and is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy.

Linderbaum was the lone Iowa player named Wednesday as a first-team all-Big Ten selection on offense, named to first teams selected by league coaches and by a media panel.

The Big Ten announced its defensive and special teams all-conference selections on Tuesday.