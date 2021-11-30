Hawkeyes' Moss, Jones named Big Ten's best

Two opportunistic Iowa football players were named Tuesday as the best at their craft in the Big Ten.

Conference coaches selected cornerback Riley Moss as the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and kick and punt returner Charlie Jones as the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.

Moss is the fifth Hawkeye in 10 years to be recognized as the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten and Jones is the second Iowa player to be honored as the conference’s top return specialist.

Despite a knee injury which sidelined him for three games, Moss was selected as the league’s top defensive back.

He finished the regular season with four interceptions, third most in the Big Ten and 11th nationally. The senior from Ankeny, Iowa, returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns and also broke up five passes, recovered a fumble and recorded 31 tackles.

"Riley has a little different personality, kind of lighthearted, but he loves playing football," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. "… I don’t think you can ever predict the kind of statistics, the picks he’s got. Real credit to him, works hard at it and has a lot of fun doing it."