Hawkeyes' Moss, Jones named Big Ten's best

Two opportunistic Iowa football players were named Tuesday as the best at their craft in the Big Ten.
Conference coaches selected cornerback Riley Moss as the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and kick and punt returner Charlie Jones as the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.
Moss is the fifth Hawkeye in 10 years to be recognized as the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten and Jones is the second Iowa player to be honored as the conference’s top return specialist.
Despite a knee injury which sidelined him for three games, Moss was selected as the league’s top defensive back.
He finished the regular season with four interceptions, third most in the Big Ten and 11th nationally. The senior from Ankeny, Iowa, returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns and also broke up five passes, recovered a fumble and recorded 31 tackles.
"Riley has a little different personality, kind of lighthearted, but he loves playing football," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. "… I don’t think you can ever predict the kind of statistics, the picks he’s got. Real credit to him, works hard at it and has a lot of fun doing it."
Moss is the first Hawkeye to receive the defensive back of the year honor since Amani Hooker in 2018. Micah Hyde in 2012, Desmond King in 2015 and Josh Jackson in 2017 also earned the honor.
Jones, the first Iowa player since Ihmir Smith-Marsette in 2018 to be named the top return specialist in the Big Ten, currently leads the conference and ranks second nationally with 605 kick return yards.
The senior from Deerfield, Ill., is second in the league with averages of 26.3 yards on kick returns and 8.5 yards on punt returns. His work includes a 100-yard kickoff return against Illinois.
Moss, Jones and junior defensive back Dane Belton each received first-team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and a media panel.
Two additional Hawkeyes, linebacker Jack Campbell and kicker Caleb Shudak, received first-team honors from the media. Shudak was a second-team choice of conference coaches and Campbell was named to the third team by league coaches.
Illinois safety Kerby Joseph was awarded first-team honors by the media panel and second team honors by conference coaches.
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg and defensive back Matt Hankins were awarded second-team honors and Illinois kicker James McCourt and punter Blake Hayes were selected by conference coaches for third-team recognition.
The Hawkeyes’ Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon, Tory Taylor and Seth Benson and the Fighting Illini’s Sydney Brown, Owen Carney Jr., Jer’Zhan Newton, Keith Randolph and Devon Witherspoon were awarded honorable mention.