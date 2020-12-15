Hawkeyes next challenge 'not going to happen'

A little over one hour after Iowa football players talked about how much they relished the chance to play one final game at Kinnick Stadium, that chance was gone.
Continuing issues with COVID-19 within the Michigan program led to the cancellation of Saturday night’s game between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines, the first time in nine weeks this season that the coronavirus has impacted an Iowa game.
"We are disappointed we’re not able to play Saturday. I think all of us were looking forward to this game, this challenge. Unfortunately, it is not going to happen," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
"We were really close. Felt great about getting those eight games in, really close to getting a ninth. These kinds of things happen."
Iowa became the 12th Big Ten Conference team to lose a game during the delayed, shortened season because of coronavirus issues involving one or both teams.
Shortly before Michigan announced that it would not travel to Iowa because more than 50 players would not have been able to compete against the Hawkeyes, Indiana and Purdue jointly announced that its match-up scheduled for Friday would not be played as well because of COVID-19 issues in both programs.
Ferentz praised the commitment of Iowa players throughout the season to adhere to a lifestyle "atypical of a college student" to limit risk for everyone involved with the program.
"We’ve been barely affected by the virus — fortunately — over the last 10, 12 weeks," Ferentz said. "A lot of it’s just everybody being very, very diligent about what they’re doing, being aware of the protocols that are in place and paying strict attention to it. Also, a little bit of luck doesn’t hurt."
The cancellation came after Iowa put in three days of preparation for the Wolverines, who had canceled games the past two weeks against Maryland and Ohio State and held their first practice in several weeks on Sunday.
Ferentz said while aware that Michigan had not played since Nov. 28, Iowa spent the first part of this week preparing to host the Wolverines in a Big Ten Champions Week match-up announced Sunday.
"Certainly there was no guarantee that they’d be able to return to play. I think you have to consider that, but our thoughts on Sunday were we are scheduled to play at 6 o’clock on Saturday night, let’s get to work," Ferentz said.
Riding the momentum of a six-game win streak, Ferentz said Hawkeye early-week practices had been good and he felt the team was looking forward to facing the Wolverines.
Hawkeye receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., said late Tuesday morning that Iowa players were taking things as they came.
"All we can do is practice and get ready for the next game, but really we’re doing what we’ve done all season, taking it one day at a time, hoping to get to Saturday and be the best team we can be," Tracy said.
That chance disappeared just over an hour later.
Michigan director of athletics Warde Manuel said the numbers just didn’t add up for the Wolverines to play.
"Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa," Manuel said in a statement. "We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior."
Manuel didn’t break the numbers down, but said the combination of positive test results and contact tracing requirements as part of Big Ten-mandated protocols had sidelined too many Wolverines.
"This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes," Manuel said.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta shared those sentiments.
"As has been the case throughout our current pandemic environment, we have known this is a possibility," Barta said. "We are disappointed the game is canceled, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes is paramount."
Ferentz met with his team late Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation and map out plans for the remainder of the week.
This is finals week at Iowa and he planned to tell the Hawkeyes to take a little extra time to study for exams and then take some time to relax, treating this as an unexpected bye week.
Ferentz said he had no interest in seeking a substitute opponent, even though the Big Ten has rejected overtures by other schools to schedule nonconference games when they have had games canceled.
"Our staff has been working hard since Sunday morning getting ready for this ballgame. To flip it over and play somebody else this weekend, it wouldn’t be fair to the sport and most of all it wouldn’t be fair to our players," Ferentz said.
Iowa expects to receive a bowl bid on Sunday and if that happens, Ferentz said the Hawkeyes remain ready to take on whoever they paired against.
"As long as one of them will take us, that’s our plan," Ferentz said. "We want to play another game. … I think our guys have had a lot of fun being together, have had a lot of fun practicing and preparing. Our goal is to push it to another game. If we could do that, that would be wonderful."
