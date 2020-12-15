Hawkeyes next challenge 'not going to happen'

"We’ve been barely affected by the virus — fortunately — over the last 10, 12 weeks," Ferentz said. "A lot of it’s just everybody being very, very diligent about what they’re doing, being aware of the protocols that are in place and paying strict attention to it. Also, a little bit of luck doesn’t hurt."

The cancellation came after Iowa put in three days of preparation for the Wolverines, who had canceled games the past two weeks against Maryland and Ohio State and held their first practice in several weeks on Sunday.

Ferentz said while aware that Michigan had not played since Nov. 28, Iowa spent the first part of this week preparing to host the Wolverines in a Big Ten Champions Week match-up announced Sunday.

"Certainly there was no guarantee that they’d be able to return to play. I think you have to consider that, but our thoughts on Sunday were we are scheduled to play at 6 o’clock on Saturday night, let’s get to work," Ferentz said.

Riding the momentum of a six-game win streak, Ferentz said Hawkeye early-week practices had been good and he felt the team was looking forward to facing the Wolverines.

Hawkeye receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., said late Tuesday morning that Iowa players were taking things as they came.