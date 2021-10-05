Hawkeyes shun the hype, focus on Penn State

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s football team has a big game Saturday.
Just like it had a big game last weekend and just like it will have a big game one week from Saturday and again two weeks after that.
"This is important because it is the next game on our schedule," center Tyler Linderbaum said.
Defensive tackle Logan Lee offered, "We’re not treating this any differently than we would any other game we play. We’re just getting ready to go as a team."
That’s the third-ranked Hawkeyes’ story and they are sticking with it even if Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against fourth-ranked Penn State is just the sixth time ever Iowa has been involved in a match-up that pairs teams ranked in the top-five nationally.
The Hawkeyes were last involved in a top-five match-up when Iowa played Michigan State in the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game and the Nittany Lions haven't been part of one since a 1999 match-up against Arizona.
It marks the first time two top-five teams have played at Kinnick Stadium since 1985 when top-ranked Iowa used a Rob Houghtlin field goal to defeat second-ranked Michigan 12-10.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was working as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach that season and he recalls that then-coach Hayden Fry spent the days leading up to the game trying to keep the team focused on the task at hand.
"He just kept everything steady and tried to keep everybody where they should be. It was a heck of a game, obviously, but it wasn’t the end of the story," Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
"Like this one, this is our sixth game, awfully important to both teams, but life is going to go on afterwards. We’ve all got to realize that."
Ferentz concedes there will be added energy at sold-out Kinnick Stadium for the game and he understands that Hawkeye players will likely be hearing about the game in the classrooms and on the streets this week.
He wants his team to enjoy the opportunity and experience of being part of a midseason match-up between two 5-0 teams, Iowa riding an 11-game win streak and Penn State having won its last nine games since losing 41-21 to the Hawkeyes last season.
He also wants his team to be ready.
"This is what you play for. It’s fun. It’s fun when all the chips are on the table," Ferentz said, quickly adding, "But, it’s still about trying to beat your opponent. That’s what it gets down to, it’s a match. We both have the same amount of time. It’s about who can do the best job of getting ready."
Strong safety Kaevon Merriweather said that is where Saturday’s game will truly be decided, on the practice field long before the first brats and brews are consumed at a tailgate or the 69,250 fans have settled into their seats.
"You win games throughout the week with how you prepare," Merriweather said. "No disrespect to any opponent, but it’s the work you put in at practice, the film you watch, those types of things that make a difference."
Ranked opponent or unranked opponent, Iowa players traditionally hear about how games are won before the fight begins.
They’ve heard about that this week, just as they do every week.
Quarterback Spencer Petras believes the Hawkeyes learned how to deal with the type of hype and the atmosphere that will surround this week’s Penn State game earlier this season.
"There was a lot of buzz leading up to the Iowa State game, so we’ve been there before," Petras said. "The older guys on our team did a great job that week helping the younger guys prepare for what it would be like and now, we’ve all been through it."
Both Iowa and Penn State were still trying to work their way into the top five at that point in the season.
The Hawkeyes helped themselves with wins over ranked Indiana and Iowa State teams to open the season.
The Nittany Lions did the same by opening the year with a win at Wisconsin and then beating Auburn at home two weeks later.
For both, good wins that led both teams to top-five positions nationally as the college season nears the midpoint.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta sees it as a perfect next test.
"We’ve worked eight months for this," LaPorta said. "If we squander this opportunity, shame on us, but this week, it’s like every week. We’re on the practice field every day, making certain that we are ready to be at our best at 3 o’clock on Saturday."