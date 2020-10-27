Hawkeyes taking nothing for granted

Every minute counts.
If the Iowa football team needed a reminder of that, the Hawkeyes didn’t have to look any further than Wisconsin on Tuesday to appreciate the opportunity they have this week to work on correcting flaws from a season-opening loss at Purdue.
"You can’t take anything for granted," Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said, referencing the situation the Badgers are dealing with as their starting quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.
In the lineup after returning starter Jack Coan underwent surgery earlier this month, Mertz’s situation weighed on the mind of Iowa players and coach Kirk Ferentz as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home opener against Northwestern.
Ferentz has talked with his team repeatedly about the need for players to keep their circle of people they interact with tight and the need for them to be ready to compete.
"This year, as much as any, everybody on your roster might have an opportunity to be out there on the field," Ferentz said during his weekly news conference.
"It’s certainly not a scenario any of us want to be part of, but it’s a reality of the world we’re living in right now. No question, it’s going to be a really unusual year, and we’re hardly out of the woods yet one game into the season."
Saying there is no shortage of examples at all levels of sports, Ferentz said that makes every moment in the present more significant.
"We have to stay loose and try to deal with whatever circumstances present themselves, and really, it’s no different than what everybody has been doing from at least March probably," Ferentz said.
With just three scholarship quarterbacks on the Iowa roster — four overall — Petras understands all of that.
Part of a small personnel group, Petras said quarterbacks are taking every precaution they can to avoid issues with the coronavirus.
"We are aware of the virus and coach Ferentz talks about it all the time with us, just to remind us and make sure of how aware we are of the risk," Petras said.
"It is important to do what you can to make sure that you keep that circle extremely small, do all the right things and avoid getting it. There’s a lot at stake."
Petras said the Hawkeyes want to have the chance to make the most of a shortened, delayed season that didn’t start the way Iowa envisioned.
In addition to the real-life reminder the Badgers are coping with, the Hawkeyes find themselves trying to move beyond areas where they struggled in last Saturday's 24-20 loss at Purdue.
Penalties and two costly fumbles inside the Boilermakers’ 30-yard line impacted Iowa’s chances for a season-opening victory.
That has led to a focus on fundamentals as Iowa moves forward, the attention to detail that is necessary to avoid costly false starts and other issues that led to outcome-altering mistakes.
"The bottom line is we have to play cleaner football and if we don’t do that, we’re not going to have a chance to be successful," Ferentz said. "If we do play cleaner, we will give ourselves an opportunity to maybe be a little more successful."
With a shortened eight-game regular season schedule, Ferentz did say that creates more of a sense of urgency as Iowa prepares for the Wildcats, who opened with a 43-3 win over Maryland.
Ferentz said most of Iowa’s penalty issues at Purdue were a byproduct of a lack of concentration and fundamental execution.
"There’s not much wiggle room this year," Ferentz said. "… Every game is really critical and hopefully we’ll show improvement this week from last. We need to. The real key is how do we respond, do we come back and play cleaner and give ourselves a chance and at least make Northwestern beat us. We don’t want to give them an edge at all."
