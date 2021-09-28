Hawkeyes' Taylor makes a difference on, off field

IOWA CITY — As an international student, Iowa punter Tory Taylor is not eligible to benefit financially from the new rules that allow his teammates to profit from their name, image and likeness.
But Taylor isn’t punting on the opportunity to make a difference.
"I wanted to do something that is helpful to people and young parents especially," Taylor said Tuesday.
The Iowa sophomore, who currently averages 47.9 yards per punt, has licensed "Punting is Winning" t-shirts.
The shirts, which are being marketed through Iowa-based RAYGUN, feature that slogan along with the outline of the continent of Australia, Taylor’s home before becoming a Hawkeye. Taylor’s name and jersey number are on the back of the shirts.
Another t-shirt has the words "Oi! It’s Taylor Time!" across the front and includes his name and jersey number on the back.
All proceeds from the sale of both shirts benefit Count the Kicks, an organization which promotes paying attention to movements of unborn babies during the third trimester of pregnancy and encourages immediate contact with health care providers if there is a change from normal movement.
The group’s stillbirth prevention campaign provides educational resources to health care providers and expectant parents, including things such as kick bracelets to assist them in monitoring the frequency and regularity of movements.
"I thought about doing something for the children’s hospital, but this is something a little different that I know can help," Taylor said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, have supported the Count the Kicks program and its objective of reducing stillborn baby deaths for more than a decade, even before the organization’s objective hit home for the Ferentz family.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his wife, Nikki, lost a daughter in 2014 who was born at 21 weeks and died two days later.
"Just because I know it’s close to obviously coach Ferentz and his son, Brian, that was the reason I did what I did," Taylor said. "They’ve had a big impact on my life so far since I’ve gotten here."
Fans wearing the shirts have tried to get Taylor’s attention at games to show him they are supporting his effort.
"I see them in the stands, but I try not to get distracted during games, but a lot of people are screaming out my name and showing me the t-shirt," Taylor said. "I really appreciate everyone going out and buying one because it is going to a great cause."
Kirk Ferentz said he learned of Taylor’s charitable efforts with the t-shirts from his wife, who had noticed it on social media.
"For Tory to do that, that’s really a nice gesture on his part," Ferentz said. "It’s a shame he doesn’t get to benefit from the NIL stuff, but that’s the way he’s wired. He’s really an exceptional person."
That generally describes Taylor’s work on the field as well.
Ferentz describes Taylor as "one of the neatest people to come through the program," something that extends beyond a punting average that currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten.
The Melbourne, Australia, native has recorded 11 punts of 50 yards or more this season, including a career-long 69-yard punt during the Hawkeyes’ win at Iowa State.
Taylor averaged 51.1 yards per punt in that game, the third-best punting average for any game during Ferentz’s 23 seasons as Iowa’s coach.
He completed a pass the following week in a fake punt attempt that didn’t pick up the necessary yardage to gain the first down but still impresses the guy who threw it, although he isn’t certain when or if he will get a chance to maintain his 100% completion rate.
"We’ll have to wait and see," Taylor said. "I thought the one I threw was a pretty good ball."
For now, Taylor is concentrating on fifth-ranked Iowa’s return to Big Ten play and Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Maryland.
Taylor had a rare shank on one of his eight punts in the Hawkeyes’ win over Colorado State last week, a 22-yard punt led to a scoring drive for the Rams.
"The way I see it, it’s just another opportunity to get better," Taylor said.
Taylor, who had played only Australian rules football before arriving at Iowa, is transitioning this season from a rugby-style punt to a more traditional spiral punt.
"That’s been really challenging in itself. I owe a lot of credit to the guys on the punt unit and things like that. They make my job easier," Taylor said, crediting junior defensive back Terry Roberts for "making my okay punts sometimes look great."