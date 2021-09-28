Hawkeyes' Taylor makes a difference on, off field

"I thought about doing something for the children’s hospital, but this is something a little different that I know can help," Taylor said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, have supported the Count the Kicks program and its objective of reducing stillborn baby deaths for more than a decade, even before the organization’s objective hit home for the Ferentz family.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his wife, Nikki, lost a daughter in 2014 who was born at 21 weeks and died two days later.

"Just because I know it’s close to obviously coach Ferentz and his son, Brian, that was the reason I did what I did," Taylor said. "They’ve had a big impact on my life so far since I’ve gotten here."

Fans wearing the shirts have tried to get Taylor’s attention at games to show him they are supporting his effort.

"I see them in the stands, but I try not to get distracted during games, but a lot of people are screaming out my name and showing me the t-shirt," Taylor said. "I really appreciate everyone going out and buying one because it is going to a great cause."