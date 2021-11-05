Hawkeyes work to 'be a goldfish;' push forward

Each brings a different skill set to the field, adding to the challenge Iowa faces from an opponent that has beaten the Hawkeyes four times in their last five match-ups.

Evan Hull has been the Wildcats’ most effective rusher, averaging 93.8 yards per game.

"We know that they will come in ready to play us. They are every year. We know it will be tough, it will be physical," Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs said. "It will be another tough test."

Jacobs called it "a new week, a new challenge," saying that Iowa cannot afford to dwell on the past.

"As a team, we have to keep it together, keep pushing forward," Jacobs said. "We all know the results from the past weekend were not what we wanted. Not one person is going to be able to bring us all up, we have to help each other get back up and move forward."

Petras agrees with that, saying it will take a team effort for the Hawkeyes to work their way out of their current funk.

"We’re not panicking. The sky isn’t falling," he said. "We just got to keep working and good results will come if we do things right."

Petras said lessons from the past can help the Hawkeyes now.