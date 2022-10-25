Hawkeyes work together to find offensive answer

IOWA CITY — Arland Bruce IV and Diante Vines spent Tuesday morning catching passes from both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla during the University of Iowa football team’s practice.

They’ll do the same again Wednesday as the Hawkeye quarterbacks split reps as coaches work to determine a starter for Saturday’s Big Ten Conference 2:30 p.m. home game against Northwestern.

“There really isn’t an adjustment we have to make as receivers. They’re both good quarterbacks who throw good passes,” Vines said. “We work with both of them every week. That’s nothing new. We catch passes from both of them every week. It’s not a big difference.”

What has changed is that both quarterbacks are getting an equal number of reps in practice this week with the first-team offense.

Typically, the week’s listed starter will get a higher percentage of those snaps and the backup, while still working with the first team, will receive a lower percentage of reps.

With both Petras and Padilla sharing the top line on the depth chart this week after both struggled while each working a half at Ohio State, they are splitting the practice workload evenly.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly news conference Tuesday that no decision has been made about who will start against the Wildcats and the pair of quarterbacks will continue to rotate working with the first team Wednesday.

“We’ll see how we feel coming off the field (Wednesday) and if necessary, we’ll maybe take it to Friday before reaching a decision,” Ferentz said. “We’ll see.”

Ferentz said his preference is to select a starter and let that quarterback work.

“We’re not planning on a rotation at this point but anything’s possible,” Ferentz said. “Whoever starts hopefully is not going to be looking over their shoulder. We also have to get it going offensively and show some production, too. … Hopefully, we’ll make a decision and ride with it for a little bit.”

Bruce said teammates have confidence in both quarterbacks.

He added that teammates share responsibility for the struggles Iowa has endured offensively during its 3-4 start that includes consecutive losses the past three games against defenses ranked in the top five in the country.

“We haven’t played to our ability,” Bruce said. “When we go back and look at tape, we see the reasons. We see when we don’t finish blocks. All the little things, they matter. We need to continue to focus on getting better every day.”

Opposing defenses have been a factor. Seven games into the season, Illinois and Ohio State rank 1-2 nationally in total defense, Michigan ranks fifth one spot ahead of Iowa and the fourth team to beat the Hawkeyes, Iowa State, ranks 10th nationally in defense.

Bruce said the Hawkeyes have made too many “dumb mistakes” to consistently move the football against that caliber of defense.

“We’re hurting ourselves,” he said. “Our defense gets stops, holds teams to a field goal, but we haven’t been able to fulfill our responsibilities. We all have to be better.”

It’s that combination of things that has slowed Iowa’s offensive development this season.

That’s among the reasons Ferentz said following Saturday’s 54-10 loss to the second-ranked Buckeyes that it would be difficult to fairly assess the performance of Iowa’s quarterback play.

“When you evaluate any player, there’s pretty much a lot of circumstances and things around what their responsibility is that factor into things. If there is no hole for a running back to run through chances aren’t good unless it’s Barry Sanders,” Ferentz said.

“Basically, everything affects everything and for quarterback play, it’s really complex. It’s not a simple equation. When those guys are out there humming, it usually means he’s getting good teamwork and good help around him.”

Ultimately, Ferentz said a decision about which quarterback starts Saturday will be a gut decision based on what coaches see this week as well as what they have seen from both Petras and Padilla as they have worked since January.

“There’s probably not one concrete formula or scientific formula. It’s going to be how we feel coming off the field, be it (Wednesday) or be it on Friday when we make a decision,” Ferentz said.

Vines believes Iowa can win with either quarterback.

“We have to keep pushing forward together and make it happen,” he said. “If we do that, we’ll get through this.”