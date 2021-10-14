Hawkeyes working to fix their Purdue problem

Bell has caught 27 passes in four games — he sat out a win over Illinois with an injury — but has has averaged 26 yards per reception while totaling 439 yards to top 2,000 yards for his career.

Jackson Anthrop, a 5-11 fifth-year senior, has averaged 8.9 yards on his 20 receptions while Wright has averaged 12.1 yards on his 18 catches and 6-5 tight end Payne Durham has averaged 11.6 yards on each of the 18 balls he has caught.

Complicating things even more is that Purdue has used two quarterbacks and Ferentz said Iowa will prepare to see both.

Jack Plummer has completed 69.5% of his 118 passes this season and Aidan O’Connell has connected on 66% of his 100 attempts at the controls of an offense which ranks second in the Big Ten in passing with 325.4 yards per game.

Bell’s big-play ability is only a portion of the challenges that await the Iowa defense.

"They make you defend a lot of different things. They have gadgets and trick plays on special teams and offense so it becomes a tough preparation," Ferentz said. "They have and have had good players who have hurt us with deep balls. That sounds pretty basic, but a lot of people won’t try it that way but they have done a good job with that."