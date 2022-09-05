Honors are nice, but visit excites Hawkeyes' Taylor

IOWA CITY – One thing has Tory Taylor more excited than a game-changing performance as a punter and the accolades that followed his work for the University of Iowa football team in its season-opening victory.

For the first time since he took the field for the Hawkeyes in 2020, Taylor’s parents will be in the stands at sold-out Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to watch him compete in the Hawkeyes’ 3 p.m. game against Iowa State.

Traveling from Australia as part of a group of seven family members, it will be a rare opportunity for Taylor’s parents, Stuart and Tanya, to see what they’ve only witnessed through television broadcasts since their son became a Hawkeye special teams hero two-plus seasons ago.

“They’re in San Francisco at the moment and they’ll be at the Iowa State game,’’ Taylor said. “It’s going to be a special day.’’

He wants them to soak it all in, from the game-day experience in the Kinnick Stadium parking lots to the atmosphere that exists inside once a game begins.

While Taylor did have experience in playing Australian football in his hometown of Melbourne, he didn't compete as a punter in a game until he took the field for Iowa and averaged 44.2 yards on six punts in the Hawkeyes’ 2020 season opener at Purdue.

He has rarely disappointed since.

Taylor began his junior season for Iowa on Saturday with the most prolific effort of his college career, launching a career-high 10 punts and delivering game-changing field position with most during the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 victory over South Dakota State.

He averaged 47.9 yards per punt as he pinned the Jackrabbits on their own 1-, 2-, 6-, 8-, 8- and 12-yard lines among seven punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Three of his punts traveled 50 or more yards and only two were returned for a total of eight yards.

All were part of work that led Taylor to be named Monday as the Big Ten Conference's special teams player of the week.

It’s the second time he has received the conference honor, sharing it a year ago after he averaged 51.1 yards on eight punts during the Hawkeyes’ 27-17 victory at Iowa State.

While he got in a little more work than usual, Taylor described his effort against South Dakota State as a fairly typical game.

“I always get a little nervous on the first punt of the day because you never really know, ‘What’s my day going to be like today?’ but it really makes things a lot easier when you hit a good ball first up,’’ Taylor said.

“It’s really just preparation, confidence and I think just focus as well. I mean, I’m only out there … for maybe 10, 15 seconds and it’s really just being able to have a high level of focus for such a short period of time, which isn’t too hard to do.’’

Taylor said his primary objective remains unchanged any time he steps on the field.

“I really just try to catch it and kick it as far and as high as I can,’’ he said. “I’m really lucky that those guys on the punt unit really want to be on the punt unit, like Terry Roberts, Cooper DeJean, guys that run down there and make tackles or cause a fair catch or down it inside the 5-yard line.’’

Taylor appreciated that long snapper Luke Elkin raced downfield to record the tackle following a 50-yard punt early in the third quarter, calling it a typical punt unit effort.

Roberts calls what Taylor does “magic’’ and said the consistency in the punter’s effort facilitates making it all work.

“I just look up and try to find the ball. He’s so very consistent. In my opinion, he’s the best in the nation. I don’t care what anybody else says,’’ Roberts said. “He’s the best.’’

Fans chanted “MVP’’ on several occasions when Taylor took the field Saturday, something he hopes to hear a little less of in the future as the Hawkeye offense develops.

Ideally, Taylor prefers a light workload, initially saying he hoped he didn’t have to punt once against the Cyclones this week.

Thinking twice, and thinking about his parents being at the game, he then backed off that.

“Well, maybe one or two punts so that I can say I did something," Taylor said, "but yeah, none will usually result in a victory and there’s nothing better than beating Iowa State.’’