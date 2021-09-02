Hoosiers' skill players have Hawkeyes' attention

IOWA CITY — Stopping Michael Penix Jr. and a high-octane Indiana offense starts with communication.
"Just getting us in the right call to be able to play against whatever formation they give us, that’s where it all begins," Iowa middle linebacker Jack Campbell said. "For us, the biggest thing will be to limit mental errors and keep our foot on the gas the whole game."
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes have little choice in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener against 17th-rated Indiana.
Penix has quarterbacked the Hoosiers to a 10-2 record as a starter over the past two seasons, averaging a Big Ten-best 274.2 passing yards per game last season, and has completed 61.2% of his passes during his career.
He directed the Hoosiers to a victory over eighth-ranked Penn State in the 2020 season opener, one of six starts Penix made before his season ended with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Penix has impressed Indiana coach Tom Allen with his approach in fall camp, going above and beyond minimal work needed to strengthen the legs which have given him issues in each of the past two seasons and facilitate a full-speed return to action.
"There was the expectation coming into camp that he would be ready, but he had to get ready, and he’s done that," Allen said.
Penix is surrounded by plenty of experience.
That includes the Big Ten’s reigning receiver of the year, Ty Fryfogle. An All-American who opted to return for his senior season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Mississippi native averaged 19.5 yards per catch and 90.1 receiving yards per game last season.
He isn’t the only target Penix has to work with.
Tight end Peyton Hendershot is a fifth-year senior who was Indiana’s second-leading receiver a year ago with 23 catches in eight games.
The Hoosiers believe they strengthened their passing game with the addition of two graduate transfers, D.J. Matthews from Florida State and Camron Buckley from Texas A&M, in addition to returning junior Miles Marshall.
Penix expects to utilize them all as well as transfer running back Stephen Carr, who began his career at USC where he scored the Trojans’ final touchdown in a loss to Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl.
"They can do a lot of things with the football," Iowa defensive back Dane Belton said. "They will challenge us to play sideline to sideline with how they use the quick pass as an extension of the run game."
Belton said that will further test the Hawkeyes, putting a premium on play recognition.
Campbell believes that will be an important aspect of Iowa’s ability to slow the Hoosiers’ attack in the season opener for both teams.
"We have to be in a position where we are able to tell people who need to know what’s about to happen," Campbell said. "To be able to recognize plays and have a good idea what is about to take place, that will be big for us."
That puts a premium on discipline.
"Being disciplined with your eyes, your feet, everything, it matters," Campbell said. "And then you have to go out there and execute it."
Campbell will fill a role in helping make that happen from his spot at middle linebacker, the position he was placed at in fall camp with Seth Benson shifting to a starting role at the weakside position.
The roles are interchangeable and Campbell suspects it is likely that players will shift from one to another during the course of the game.
"I feel like we’re all capable of stepping in at any of the linebacker positions and doing the job," Campbell said. "That was something coaches stressed all spring and into fall camp and I think it has all of us ready. I know I feel good with where I’m at and I know I need to be ready. We have a tough assignment this week."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes do not know much about how Carr at running back or the graduate transfer receivers will fit what the Hoosiers want to do on offense.
But, he fully understands what Fryfogle brings to the field.
“He is as good as we’re going to play against, and the guy who really makes them go is Penix. Having him back, we expect him to be a challenge for us," Ferentz said. "They can hit you in a lot of different ways."
Iowa will match Indiana’s experience in the secondary, returning starters at every position on the back end of the defense.
That level of veteran experience should help the Hawkeyes, but cornerback Riley Moss said it all starts with communication and making certain teammates are all on the same page.
"As long as everybody does their job, has a good understanding of what’s coming," Moss said, "we’ll put ourselves in a good spot."