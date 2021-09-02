Hoosiers' skill players have Hawkeyes' attention

Campbell believes that will be an important aspect of Iowa’s ability to slow the Hoosiers’ attack in the season opener for both teams.

"We have to be in a position where we are able to tell people who need to know what’s about to happen," Campbell said. "To be able to recognize plays and have a good idea what is about to take place, that will be big for us."

That puts a premium on discipline.

"Being disciplined with your eyes, your feet, everything, it matters," Campbell said. "And then you have to go out there and execute it."

Campbell will fill a role in helping make that happen from his spot at middle linebacker, the position he was placed at in fall camp with Seth Benson shifting to a starting role at the weakside position.

The roles are interchangeable and Campbell suspects it is likely that players will shift from one to another during the course of the game.

"I feel like we’re all capable of stepping in at any of the linebacker positions and doing the job," Campbell said. "That was something coaches stressed all spring and into fall camp and I think it has all of us ready. I know I feel good with where I’m at and I know I need to be ready. We have a tough assignment this week."