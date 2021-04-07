Iowa derails Hawkeye Express option

For a fee, passengers received round-trip transportation to a landing at the base of a stairway adjacent to a parking lot on the southwest side of Kinnick Stadium.

The train service began making the 10-minute trek from Coralville to Iowa City three hours before kickoff on each game day and would resume shuttling fans back to Coralville starting at the beginning of the fourth quarter of each Iowa home game with service continuing 90 minutes after games ended.

Consisting of former commuter rail cars, the Hawkeye Express is owned by the Iowa Northern Railway Company and ran on tracks owned by the Iowa Interstate Railroad that serves as that line’s main route between Council Bluffs and Chicago.

Josh Sabin, the director of administration for the Iowa Northern Railway, recalled that the Hawkeye Express was initially started by his father, Iowa Northern president Dan Sabin, following conversations with former Iowa director of athletics Bob Bowlsby and Mark Jennings, a former Iowa associate athletics director.

Iowa was seeking solutions for ways to ease traffic issues near Kinnick Stadium and reviving a train to the game – a common way fans traveled to Iowa City for games from the Quad-Cities and Des Moines in the 1950s – provided relief on the streets.