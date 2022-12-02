IOWA FOOTBALL: Hawkeyes lose receiver, running back

A makeover of the University of Iowa football program's offense is underway.

On Friday, Arland Bruce IV became the second Hawkeye receiver in as many days to announce plans to transfer and running back Gavin Williams announced his departure as well.

Those two moves came less than 24 hours after the Hawkeyes added an experienced quarterback to its roster.

Cade McNamara, who quarterbacked Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, announced on social media Thursday night that he will enroll at Iowa as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

"New beginning. #Hawkeyes," McNamara wrote on his Twitter account.

He will join an Iowa program that struggled mightily on offense during a 7-5 season, ranking no higher than 12th in the Big Ten Conference in any statistical category and unable to gain much traction in part because of injuries and inexperience.

McNamara, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Reno, Nev., announced Monday his plans to enter the transfer portal.

A two-year starter for the Wolverines, McNamara is making the move after being beaten out for that role this season by J.J. McCarthy following an off-season competition that extended two weeks into the season.

Bruce, a sophomore who was Iowa's fourth-leading receiver during the Hawkeyes' 7-5 season, announced on social media he was entering the transfer portal.

"I am extremely grateful for coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach (Kelton) Copeland taking a chance on a young kid from Olathe, Kansas, trying to pursue his dreams," Bruce wrote. "To all of my coaches, teammates, training staff and Hawkeye nation, thank you for the support you've shown in the past two years. I've learned a lot about myself and built bonds that will truly last a lifetime. After much thought and prayer, I am entering the transfer portal."

Williams, a West Des Moines Dowling graduate, thanked "Hawkeye nation" for welcoming him and allowing him to "represent the black and gold."

In announcing his decision on social media, he went on to thank teammates, coaches and training staff for their support before concluding, "The connections I've made during my time here will truly last a lifetime. With all things considered I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Both players have two years of eligibility remaining.

Like Keagan Johnson, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday, Bruce saw extensive action as a true freshman in 2021, catching 25 passes for 209 yards and rushing 10 times for 65 yards. He caught one touchdown pass and rushed for three scores while helping lead Iowa to a Big Ten Conference West Division title.

Bruce recorded 19 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown this fall and carried the ball 12 times for 87 yards and one touchdown, finishing as Iowa's fourth-leading rusher.

He also opened the season as Iowa's primary punt returner, ranking sixth in the Big Ten with an average of 6.5 yards on 19 returns.

With the emergence of true freshman Kaleb Johnson as the Hawkeyes' primary ballcarrier, Williams was frequently used in third-down situations.

He was Iowa's third-leading rusher, gaining 218 yards on 43 carries this season, and was the team's sixth-leading receiver with nine catches for 44 yards.

Overall in three years, Williams played in 23 games. In 134 rushes, he gained 562 yards but did not score a touchdown.

Iowa's top two rushers, Johnson and Leshon Williams, and freshman Jaziun Patterson, are now the only backs in the program with 10 carries this season.

With the departure of Johnson and Bruce, Iowa has four scholarship receivers on its roster as it prepares for a bowl game — Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines, Brody Brecht and Jacob Bostick.

Ragaini, a fifth-year senior, has the option to return for an additional season available to him. Vines is currently a third-year sophomore while Brecht is a redshirt freshman and Bostick is a true freshman.

Bruce and Williams are among five Hawkeye who this week have announced plans to transfer, joining Keagan Johnson, backup quarterback Alex Padilla and offensive lineman Josh Volk.