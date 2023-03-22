IOWA CITY — As players jockey for positions on the depth chart, working to fill open starting spots, push returning starters or create a niche for themselves in a reserve role, University of Iowa coaches study more than technique and execution.
They're looking for the next generation of leaders for the Hawkeye football program.
Hours after Iowa completed the first of its 15 spring practices on Wednesday, coach Kirk Ferentz was thinking about who might become the next Jack Campbell, the next Riley Moss, Sam LaPorta or Kaevon Merriweather.
The offseason, the spring, is a time when that begins to come into focus.
"Going into every season, there is a leadership void to be filled,'' Ferentz said Wednesday.
Ferentz first thought about this year as he watched nine Hawkeyes, including seven seniors from last season's 8-5 team, compete in Iowa's annual Pro Day on Monday.
"It kind of hits you right in the face, what a role these guys played in terms of playing well but also in being good leaders for us,'' Ferentz said. "Those are the challenges we're looking at right now.''
Ferentz called Wednesday's workout "a positive start,'' but said this spring has a different feel than many of the 24 that preceded it for the 25th-year Hawkeye coach.
Iowa began its winter workouts in January with 11 newcomers, but unlike in past years when the Hawkeyes typically have had a handful of high school players enroll early, this year's group included an increased number of transfers and a pair of junior college transfers.
Ferentz said the situation allowed Iowa staff members to gain perspectives from players at several different stages in their careers.
"It's something we didn't want to take for granted, wanted to make sure the guys had a chance to transition into the program regardless of age, experience,'' Ferentz said. "I think the commonality is they all want to play football and they all want to be in a place where they're welcomed, feel a sense of belonging.''
Ferentz said the feedback has been interesting, covering everything from meals to how they train to the job being done by Hawkeye trainers and strength staff members.
As players transition into their first work of the new season on the field, Ferentz was also reminded of something else about spring.
It's a time when rosters can be short in certain position groups for one reason or another.
He said slightly under a dozen Hawkeyes have undergone offseason surgeries and are at one stage or another of the rehab process. Around the same number of players will miss part or all of spring practices because of "soft tissue'' injuries that simply require time to heal.
One player Ferentz expects to become a quick leader of this Iowa team is quarterback Cade McNamara.
The only transfer to fill the top spot at his position on the spring depth chart released Wednesday, the quarterback of Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship team is among Hawkeyes working their way back from surgery.
McNamara underwent knee surgery last fall but will be on the practice field this spring although he will not be involved in any potential contact situations.
"He's not full throttle, but the good news is he's been throwing some individual stuff, throwing on his own and he's able to do some seven-on-seven right now,'' Ferentz said. "As long as nobody is around him, as long as he's comfortable, we're going to let him participate in that.''
Ferentz said McNamara remains at least one-to-two months away from being full speed.
Iowa's other Michigan transfer, tight end Erick All, has been cleared for full workouts and participated in Wednesday's practice as he returns from a back injury.
"He's really progressed well,'' Ferentz said about the graduate transfer listed on the second team behind Luke Lachey. "We'll be smart about how much he works, not to overdo it right now but he was full speed this morning.''
Two other Iowa players added through the transfer portal are listed on the depth chart as well.
Offensive lineman Daijon Parker, a transfer from Saginaw Valley State, is a backup to Nick DeJong at right tackle and former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is listed third at his position behind McNamara and Joe Labas.
Receiver transfer Seth Anderson is currently out with a "soft tissue'' injury and his availability this spring is undetermined at this time, according to school information. Returning receiver Jacob Bostick will miss the spring with an injury.
Two other graduate transfers, linebacker Nick Jackson from Virginia and offensive lineman Rusty Feth from Miami (Ohio), are expected to enroll at Iowa in June.
Where numbers are an issue at this point is the offensive line. Ferentz indicated at least one lineman will miss the entire spring and several others are dealing with situations that will sideline them for at least a portion of the spring.
"It's frustrating when guys can't practice because that's really where you get better, especially up front on both sides of the ball,'' Ferentz said.